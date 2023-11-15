Cricket world responds to Babar Azam stepping down as captain

In the wake of Babar Azam's resignation as the captain of the Pakistan cricket team across all formats, tributes and commendations have poured in from the cricketing fraternity, both past and present. The 29-year-old's tenure as captain notably led the team to the pinnacle of the 50-over format rankings, a significant achievement acknowledged by cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

Azam, who took on the role of white-ball captain in 2019 and later assumed the Test captaincy in 2020, faced mounting criticism in recent months. The team's lackluster performance in both the Asia Cup and the ongoing World Cup 2023 ultimately prompted his decision to step down.

Teammate and wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan expressed his admiration for Babar on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, hailing him as "one of the greatest batsmen Pakistan has ever seen" and declaring, "Kaptaaana, aap Dilo k Kaptaan ho" (Captain! You rule our hearts).

Kaptaaana, aap Dilo k Kaptaan ho. You are definitely one of the greatest batsmen Pakistan has ever seen.



Your honesty, love, integrity, thoughts, and efforts for Pakistan as the captain are the things to look up to. May you continue to shine for Pakistan, Ameen. @babarazam258 🇵🇰 https://t.co/FuZOdyBR6U — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) November 15, 2023

Former Test captain Azhar Ali extended his gratitude to Babar for his captaincy stint, while ex-allrounder Mohammad Hafeez commended him for his services and wished him success in future endeavors. Sohail Tanveer and former spinner Saeed Ajmal also conveyed their appreciation for Babar's contributions, with Ajmal specifically acknowledging Babar's role in guiding Pakistan's ODI team to the No.1 spot.

Thank you @babarazam258 for you efforts as captain for @TheRealPCB I am sure this won’t be your last time that you captain Pakistan. Everything happens for good and for learning. Now just enjoy getting lots of runs… May Allah always bless you Ameen ❤️🇵🇰 https://t.co/IPjsqNwstg — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) November 15, 2023

Really appreciate Ur services @babarazam258 as a captain of Pakistan Cricket. Surely ur hunger to get more runs contributing for winning matches for team will grow more with time. Stay healthy and blessed. https://t.co/FKY8SiZduo — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) November 15, 2023

Thank you for your services as captain @babarazam258 may you keep shining and break lots of records with bat..all the best — Sohail Tanveer (@sohailmalik614) November 15, 2023

Thank You so Much for all your services for Pakistan as a Captain✨ And for taking Pakistan’s ODI team to the No.1 spot👏🏼 I hope that You continue to score Runs for Pakistan even better than before. Keep smiling and Stay Fit. The Team needs you at your Best.@babarazam258… https://t.co/Lgi6TDrZIq — Saeed Ajmal (@REALsaeedajmal) November 15, 2023

Babar's illustrious career, despite his young age, saw him dominate the rankings as the top-ranked ODI batter for over two years. He held a unique distinction as the only batter to secure top three positions across all formats. Reflecting on his achievements, Babar attributed reaching the No.1 spot in white-ball cricket to the collective efforts of players, coaches, and management.