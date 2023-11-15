  

Search

Sports

Cricket world responds to Babar Azam stepping down as captain

Maheen Khawaja
10:25 PM | 15 Nov, 2023
Cricket world responds to Babar Azam stepping down as captain
Source: Instagram

In the wake of Babar Azam's resignation as the captain of the Pakistan cricket team across all formats, tributes and commendations have poured in from the cricketing fraternity, both past and present. The 29-year-old's tenure as captain notably led the team to the pinnacle of the 50-over format rankings, a significant achievement acknowledged by cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

Azam, who took on the role of white-ball captain in 2019 and later assumed the Test captaincy in 2020, faced mounting criticism in recent months. The team's lackluster performance in both the Asia Cup and the ongoing World Cup 2023 ultimately prompted his decision to step down.

Teammate and wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan expressed his admiration for Babar on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, hailing him as "one of the greatest batsmen Pakistan has ever seen" and declaring, "Kaptaaana, aap Dilo k Kaptaan ho" (Captain! You rule our hearts).

Former Test captain Azhar Ali extended his gratitude to Babar for his captaincy stint, while ex-allrounder Mohammad Hafeez commended him for his services and wished him success in future endeavors. Sohail Tanveer and former spinner Saeed Ajmal also conveyed their appreciation for Babar's contributions, with Ajmal specifically acknowledging Babar's role in guiding Pakistan's ODI team to the No.1 spot.

Babar's illustrious career, despite his young age, saw him dominate the rankings as the top-ranked ODI batter for over two years. He held a unique distinction as the only batter to secure top three positions across all formats. Reflecting on his achievements, Babar attributed reaching the No.1 spot in white-ball cricket to the collective efforts of players, coaches, and management.

Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain after World Cup exit

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

Sports

07:46 PM | 15 Nov, 2023

Who is the next captain of Pakistan cricket team?

06:32 PM | 15 Nov, 2023

Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain after World Cup exit

11:29 AM | 15 Nov, 2023

India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 semi final free Live Streaming ...

11:01 AM | 15 Nov, 2023

India reach World Cup 2023 Final, beating New Zealand by 70 runs

10:40 AM | 15 Nov, 2023

Ahsan Ramzan seals semifinals birth in IBSF World 6-Red Snooker ...

10:13 AM | 15 Nov, 2023

Shan Masood, Shaheen Afridi in line to replace Babar Azam as Pakistan ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:25 PM | 15 Nov, 2023

Cricket world responds to Babar Azam stepping down as captain

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 15 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 15 November, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - Check forex rates

Pakistani rupee continues to depreciate against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in wake of soaring demand for greenback.

The crisis hit country witnessed massive buying of dollar for import payments in recent times, which puts the local unit under pressure.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Wednesday, the rate of US dollar in open market stands at 287.4 for buying and 290.15 for selling.

Euro rate increased to 307 for buying and 309 for selling. UK Pound Sterling was available in the market at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal drops to 76.30.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 307 309
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.55 80.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.3 77
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.37 771.37
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.59 39.99
Danish Krone DKK 41.17 41.57
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.76 37.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.68
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.08 936.08
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.98 61.58
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.23 171.23
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.91 26.21
Omani Riyal OMR 745.58 753.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.87 79.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.32 26.62
Swiss Franc CHF 318.4 320.9
Thai Bhat THB 7.99 8.14

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price increases in Pakistan in line with global trend – Check latest rates here

Gold price increases in Pakistan in line with global trend – Check latest rates here

Gold prices in Pakistan saw upward trajectory on Wednesday, in line with the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 15 November 2023

On Wednesday, the price of single tola gold price is being traded at Rs212,800 and the 10-gram price stands at Rs182,442.

Globally, the price of yellow metal saw an increase of $20 and hovers around $1,966 per ounce.

Gold Price in Pakistan today

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Karachi PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Islamabad PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Peshawar PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Quetta PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Sialkot PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Attock PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Gujranwala PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Jehlum PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Multan PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Bahawalpur PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Gujrat PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Nawabshah PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Chakwal PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Hyderabad PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Nowshehra PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Sargodha PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Faisalabad PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Mirpur PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: