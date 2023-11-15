Cricket world responds to Babar Azam stepping down as captain

In the wake of Babar Azam's resignation as the captain of the Pakistan cricket team across all formats, tributes and commendations have poured in from the cricketing fraternity, both past and present. The 29-year-old's tenure as captain notably led the team to the pinnacle of the 50-over format rankings, a significant achievement acknowledged by cricket enthusiasts worldwide.
Azam, who took on the role of white-ball captain in 2019 and later assumed the Test captaincy in 2020, faced mounting criticism in recent months. The team's lackluster performance in both the Asia Cup and the ongoing World Cup 2023 ultimately prompted his decision to step down.
Teammate and wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan expressed his admiration for Babar on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, hailing him as "one of the greatest batsmen Pakistan has ever seen" and declaring, "Kaptaaana, aap Dilo k Kaptaan ho" (Captain! You rule our hearts).
Kaptaaana, aap Dilo k Kaptaan ho. You are definitely one of the greatest batsmen Pakistan has ever seen.— Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) November 15, 2023
Your honesty, love, integrity, thoughts, and efforts for Pakistan as the captain are the things to look up to. May you continue to shine for Pakistan, Ameen. @babarazam258 🇵🇰 https://t.co/FuZOdyBR6U
Former Test captain Azhar Ali extended his gratitude to Babar for his captaincy stint, while ex-allrounder Mohammad Hafeez commended him for his services and wished him success in future endeavors. Sohail Tanveer and former spinner Saeed Ajmal also conveyed their appreciation for Babar's contributions, with Ajmal specifically acknowledging Babar's role in guiding Pakistan's ODI team to the No.1 spot.
Thank you @babarazam258 for you efforts as captain for @TheRealPCB I am sure this won’t be your last time that you captain Pakistan. Everything happens for good and for learning. Now just enjoy getting lots of runs… May Allah always bless you Ameen ❤️🇵🇰 https://t.co/IPjsqNwstg— Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) November 15, 2023
Really appreciate Ur services @babarazam258 as a captain of Pakistan Cricket. Surely ur hunger to get more runs contributing for winning matches for team will grow more with time. Stay healthy and blessed. https://t.co/FKY8SiZduo— Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) November 15, 2023
Thank you for your services as captain @babarazam258 may you keep shining and break lots of records with bat..all the best— Sohail Tanveer (@sohailmalik614) November 15, 2023
Thank You so Much for all your services for Pakistan as a Captain✨ And for taking Pakistan’s ODI team to the No.1 spot👏🏼 I hope that You continue to score Runs for Pakistan even better than before. Keep smiling and Stay Fit. The Team needs you at your Best.@babarazam258… https://t.co/Lgi6TDrZIq— Saeed Ajmal (@REALsaeedajmal) November 15, 2023
Babar's illustrious career, despite his young age, saw him dominate the rankings as the top-ranked ODI batter for over two years. He held a unique distinction as the only batter to secure top three positions across all formats. Reflecting on his achievements, Babar attributed reaching the No.1 spot in white-ball cricket to the collective efforts of players, coaches, and management.
Pakistani rupee continues to depreciate against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in wake of soaring demand for greenback.
The crisis hit country witnessed massive buying of dollar for import payments in recent times, which puts the local unit under pressure.
On Wednesday, the rate of US dollar in open market stands at 287.4 for buying and 290.15 for selling.
Euro rate increased to 307 for buying and 309 for selling. UK Pound Sterling was available in the market at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal drops to 76.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|309
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.55
|80.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.3
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.37
|771.37
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.59
|39.99
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.17
|41.57
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.76
|37.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.08
|936.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.98
|61.58
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.23
|171.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.91
|26.21
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.58
|753.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.87
|79.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.32
|26.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.4
|320.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.99
|8.14
Gold price increases in Pakistan in line with global trend – Check latest rates here
Gold prices in Pakistan saw upward trajectory on Wednesday, in line with the international market.
On Wednesday, the price of single tola gold price is being traded at Rs212,800 and the 10-gram price stands at Rs182,442.
Globally, the price of yellow metal saw an increase of $20 and hovers around $1,966 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
