Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain after World Cup exit

LAHORE – Babar Azam on Wednesday resigned as captain of Pakistan team in all formats of cricket.
November 15, 2023
“I vividly remember the moment when I received the call from PCB to lead Pakistan in 2019. Over the past four years, I've experienced many highs and lows on and off the field, but I wholeheartedly and passionately aimed to maintain Pakistan's pride and resp.t in the cricket world,” he wrote in the resignation shared on X.
“Reaching the number 1 spot in the white-ball format was a result of the collective efforts of players, coach, and management but I'd like to express my gratitude to passionate Pakistan cricket fans for their unwavering support &ring this journey.”
“Today, I am stepping down as the captain of Pakistan in all formats. It's a difficult decision but I feel it is a right time for this call. I will continue to represent Pakistan as a player in all three formats,” Babar Azam said.
Saying he would support the new captain and the team with his experience and dedication, he thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for entrusting him with this significant responsibility.
Earlier this week, Morne Morkel resigned as the bowling coach of the Pakistan Men’s team.
The former South Africa fast bowler joined the Pakistan team on a six-month contract in June this year. Morkel’s first assignment with the men’s team was their tour to Sri Lanka for the two-match Test series.
Pakistan Cricket Board will announce his replacement in due course. Pakistan's next assignment is a three-match Test series against Australia scheduled to take place from December 14, 2023, to January 7, 2024, in Australia..
Pakistani rupee continues to depreciate against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in wake of soaring demand for greenback.
The crisis hit country witnessed massive buying of dollar for import payments in recent times, which puts the local unit under pressure.
On Wednesday, the rate of US dollar in open market stands at 287.4 for buying and 290.15 for selling.
Euro rate increased to 307 for buying and 309 for selling. UK Pound Sterling was available in the market at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal drops to 76.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|309
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.55
|80.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.3
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.37
|771.37
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.59
|39.99
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.17
|41.57
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.76
|37.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.08
|936.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.98
|61.58
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.23
|171.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.91
|26.21
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.58
|753.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.87
|79.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.32
|26.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.4
|320.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.99
|8.14
Gold price increases in Pakistan in line with global trend – Check latest rates here
Gold prices in Pakistan saw upward trajectory on Wednesday, in line with the international market.
On Wednesday, the price of single tola gold price is being traded at Rs212,800 and the 10-gram price stands at Rs182,442.
Globally, the price of yellow metal saw an increase of $20 and hovers around $1,966 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
