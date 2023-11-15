Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain after World Cup exit

LAHORE – Babar Azam on Wednesday resigned as captain of Pakistan team in all formats of cricket.

“I vividly remember the moment when I received the call from PCB to lead Pakistan in 2019. Over the past four years, I've experienced many highs and lows on and off the field, but I wholeheartedly and passionately aimed to maintain Pakistan's pride and resp.t in the cricket world,” he wrote in the resignation shared on X.

“Reaching the number 1 spot in the white-ball format was a result of the collective efforts of players, coach, and management but I'd like to express my gratitude to passionate Pakistan cricket fans for their unwavering support &ring this journey.”

“Today, I am stepping down as the captain of Pakistan in all formats. It's a difficult decision but I feel it is a right time for this call. I will continue to represent Pakistan as a player in all three formats,” Babar Azam said.

Saying he would support the new captain and the team with his experience and dedication, he thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for entrusting him with this significant responsibility.

Earlier this week, Morne Morkel resigned as the bowling coach of the Pakistan Men’s team.

The former South Africa fast bowler joined the Pakistan team on a six-month contract in June this year. Morkel’s first assignment with the men’s team was their tour to Sri Lanka for the two-match Test series.

Pakistan Cricket Board will announce his replacement in due course. Pakistan's next assignment is a three-match Test series against Australia scheduled to take place from December 14, 2023, to January 7, 2024, in Australia..