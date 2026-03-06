Islamabad announces spring holidays for schools from March 24

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced spring holidays for its educational institutions as official notification was issued on Friday.

According to the notification, federal government schools and colleges will remain closed from March 24 to March 27.

Classes are scheduled to resume on March 30. Authorities have stated that the spring break has been coordinated to align with the upcoming Eidul Fitr holidays.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has stated that the Shawwal crescent is unlikely to be sighted on March 19, indicating that Eid ul-Fitr will most likely be celebrated across the country on March 21.

According to meteorological officials, there is a strong chance that the moon could be observed on March 20. If confirmed, Eid would fall on Saturday, March 21, subject to the official announcement by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

This suggests that Ramadan will complete the full 30 days this year if the crescent is not visible on March 19.

The department’s latest predictions follow its earlier accurate forecast regarding the start of Ramadan.