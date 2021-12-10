Talha Talib wins Pakistan’s first medal at World Weightlifting Championship

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Weightlifter Talha Talib clinched the bronze medal at World Weightlifting Championship (WWC) 2021 underway in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

It is the first ever medal that the 21-year-old athlete has won for Pakistan in WWC.

He won bronze in 67kg category of males by lifting 143kg weight in the snatch category.

Alhamdulillah 'Talha Talib Wins BRONZE!🔥🇵🇰



Talha Talib the Pakistani Rising Star has yet again made Pakistan proud where it mattered the most.

The Falcon won bronze medal in World Weightlifting Championship held in Tashkent Uzbekistan 🇺🇿🏋️‍♂️

Good job Boy. pic.twitter.com/yC3034NvuK — Islam Natiq (@IslamNatiq3) December 10, 2021

Earlier this year, Talha Talib represented Pakistan at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where he had fell just two kilograms short of history as he lifted a total of 320 kilograms.

Talha, competing in the 67kg men's weightlifting contest, was on top of the race for a while before being surpassed by athletes from China, Colombia, and Italy in final attempts.

The 21-year-old weightlifter — first from Pakistan in 44 years at Olympics — entered the competition without a coach, yet he showed his mettle.

The fourth-placed participant from South Korea lifted 321 kilograms, while the Marko Zanni of Italy bagged bronze with a total lift of 322 kilograms -- 145 in snatch and 177 in clean and jerk.

Colombian Luis Javier Mosquera won silver with with a total lifted weight of 331 kilograms, while Chinese Chen Lijun won gold with a total lifted weight of 332 kilograms.

Congratulations continue to pour in on the historic win of Talha Talib in Tashkent.

𝗣𝗮𝗸𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻'𝘀 𝗙𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗘𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 𝗪𝗲𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝗹𝗶𝗳𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗮𝗹.



Congratulations to @_talha_talib who won Pakistan's first-ever medal at World Weightlifting Championship with a bronze in snatch (143kg) in 67kg. pic.twitter.com/8maLdMnroR — PTI (@PTIofficial) December 10, 2021