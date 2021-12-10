Talha Talib wins Pakistan’s first medal at World Weightlifting Championship

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Weightlifter Talha Talib clinched the bronze medal at World Weightlifting Championship (WWC) 2021 underway in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

It is the first ever medal that the 21-year-old athlete has won for Pakistan in WWC.

He won bronze in 67kg category of males by lifting 143kg weight in the snatch category.

Earlier this year, Talha Talib represented Pakistan at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where he had fell just two kilograms short of history as he lifted a total of 320 kilograms.

Talha, competing in the 67kg men's weightlifting contest, was on top of the race for a while before being surpassed by athletes from China, Colombia, and Italy in final attempts.

The 21-year-old weightlifter — first from Pakistan in 44 years at Olympics — entered the competition without a coach, yet he showed his mettle.

The fourth-placed participant from South Korea lifted 321 kilograms, while the Marko Zanni of Italy bagged bronze with a total lift of 322 kilograms -- 145 in snatch and 177 in clean and jerk.

Colombian Luis Javier Mosquera won silver with with a total lifted weight of 331 kilograms, while Chinese Chen Lijun won gold with a total lifted weight of 332 kilograms.

Congratulations continue to pour in on the historic win of Talha Talib in Tashkent.

Tokyo Olympics: Pakistani weightlifter Talha ... 11:20 AM | 26 Jul, 2021

Pakistani weightlifter Talha Talib fell just two kilograms short of history at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as he lifted a ...

