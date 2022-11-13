PAKvENG: PM Shehbaz, Imran Khan, other politicians wish Team Pakistan ahead of T20 World T20 final against England
Web Desk
12:44 PM | 13 Nov, 2022
PAKvENG: PM Shehbaz, Imran Khan, other politicians wish Team Pakistan ahead of T20 World T20 final against England
Source: Imran Khan (Instagram)/shehbazsharif/Instagram and ICC (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PTI chairman and former skipper Imran Khan, and other politicians on Sunday wished Team Green ahead of the high-octane final showdown.

Top civil leaders share their messages as Pakistan and England are all set to square off at the historic Melbourne Cricket Stadium (MCG) in the final game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter to pen a message for Shaheens, “Team Pakistan, you have beaten all odds to reach the World Cup Final.” The premier said Pakistan have the passion, motivation and determination to win. “Believe in yourself and play your best game…The entire nation stands behind you. Good luck,” he added.

PTI chief and former legendary cricketer Imran Khan also shared message that he had given his team in the 1992 World Cup final.

The populist leader wrote “First: enjoy the day as one rarely gets to play in a World Cup final and don’t get overawed by it. Second: you will win if you are willing to take risks and can cash in on mistakes by opponents.”

“That means playing with an attacking mindset. Good luck; the whole nation is praying for your success.”

US Ambassador Donald Blome roots for Pakistan, ... 11:49 AM | 13 Nov, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Ambassador of the United States to Pakistan, Donald Blome extended his wishes to Men in Green and ...

Other reactions:

More From This Category
US Ambassador Donald Blome roots for Pakistan, ...
11:49 AM | 13 Nov, 2022
Indian media lampooned for claiming Pakistan’s ...
11:14 AM | 13 Nov, 2022
T20 WorldCup: Good news for cricket fans as ...
09:44 AM | 13 Nov, 2022
Pak vs Eng, T20 World Cup Final 2022 - Pakistan ...
09:15 AM | 13 Nov, 2022
Ireland women stun Pakistan in first T20I at ...
05:18 PM | 12 Nov, 2022
Sunny Leone's photo on admit card of entrance ...
05:41 PM | 12 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani comedian Tariq Teddy put on ventilator as health deteriorates
12:10 PM | 13 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr