PAKvENG: PM Shehbaz, Imran Khan, other politicians wish Team Pakistan ahead of T20 World T20 final against England
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PTI chairman and former skipper Imran Khan, and other politicians on Sunday wished Team Green ahead of the high-octane final showdown.
Top civil leaders share their messages as Pakistan and England are all set to square off at the historic Melbourne Cricket Stadium (MCG) in the final game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.
The Prime Minister took to Twitter to pen a message for Shaheens, “Team Pakistan, you have beaten all odds to reach the World Cup Final.” The premier said Pakistan have the passion, motivation and determination to win. “Believe in yourself and play your best game…The entire nation stands behind you. Good luck,” he added.
Team Pakistan 🇵🇰— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 13, 2022
You have beaten all odds to reach the World Cup Final. I know you have the passion, motivation and determination to win. Believe in yourself & play your best game. The entire nation stands behind you.
Good luck
PTI chief and former legendary cricketer Imran Khan also shared message that he had given his team in the 1992 World Cup final.
The populist leader wrote “First: enjoy the day as one rarely gets to play in a World Cup final and don’t get overawed by it. Second: you will win if you are willing to take risks and can cash in on mistakes by opponents.”
My msg to Pak cricket team today is the same I gave our team in the 1992 World Cup Final. First: enjoy the day as one rarely gets to play in a World Cup final & don't get overawed by it. Second: you will win if you are willing to take risks & can cash in on mistakes by opponents;— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 13, 2022
“That means playing with an attacking mindset. Good luck; the whole nation is praying for your success.”
Other reactions:
The nation is praying for you champs 🤲— PML(N) (@pmln_org) November 13, 2022
Let's do it for Pakistan!🇵🇰 https://t.co/97LR4bXJfT
Glad to catch up with my friend H.E. British High Commissioner @VickiTreadell at Final #PAKvENG 🇵🇰 🏴 #MCG #ICCT20WorldCup2022 #MCG @PakinAustralia @TheRealPCB @PkPublicDiplo @ukinaustralia pic.twitter.com/NoZhIqTDo3— Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri (@Zhchaudhri) November 13, 2022
Dil Dil Pakistan 🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰— Khawaja Saad Rafique (@KhSaad_Rafique) November 13, 2022
Good Luck
Pakistan Cricket Team
insha Allah 🤲
