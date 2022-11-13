Ushna Shah slays beach fashion in new viral pictures
Share
Lollywood diva Ushna Shah has cemented herself among the most talented and gorgeous actors in Pakistan.
The Balaa star has been in the industry for quite some time now as fans are hooked on her grandeur and charming personality.
The actor lately took to Instagram to drop snippets from her beach tour. Shah was clicked while posing in black attire however she refrained from taking dips in the sea.
View this post on Instagram
The Lollywood diva even however served fashion goals for her fans with stunning clicks in modern sets. Clicks of the prolific actor in dashing black attire went viral on social media.
Nowadays, Shah's recent drama Habs alongside Feroze Khan has been receiving critical acclaim. Her notable works include Parizaad and Aakhir Kab Tak, Cheekh, and Bashar Momin.
Who's this man Ushna Shah is in love with? 09:34 PM | 25 Aug, 2022
Pakistani actor Ushna Shah recently remained in news for his alleged relationship with pro-golfer Hamza Amin, and this ...
- Pakistan abstains on UNGA vote demanding Russia to pay reparations to ...12:52 PM | 15 Nov, 2022
- Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif contracts Covid-19 for 3rd time12:25 PM | 15 Nov, 2022
- Good news for Team Pakistan as no big worries to Shaheen Afridi's ...11:51 AM | 15 Nov, 2022
-
- What could be the latest petrol price in Pakistan from November 16?10:48 AM | 15 Nov, 2022
- Amid divorce rumours, Shoaib Malik pens heartfelt note for wife Sania ...10:06 AM | 15 Nov, 2022
- Celebrities decry ban on internationally recognised Pakistani movie ...10:45 PM | 14 Nov, 2022
- Yasir Hussain wins another international award for his banned movie ...11:16 PM | 14 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022