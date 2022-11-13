Ushna Shah slays beach fashion in new viral pictures
01:13 PM | 13 Nov, 2022
Ushna Shah slays beach fashion in new viral pictures
Lollywood diva Ushna Shah has cemented herself among the most talented and gorgeous actors in Pakistan.

The Balaa star has been in the industry for quite some time now as fans are hooked on her grandeur and charming personality.

The actor lately took to Instagram to drop snippets from her beach tour. Shah was clicked while posing in black attire however she refrained from taking dips in the sea.

The Lollywood diva even however served fashion goals for her fans with stunning clicks in modern sets. Clicks of the prolific actor in dashing black attire went viral on social media.

Nowadays, Shah's recent drama Habs alongside Feroze Khan has been receiving critical acclaim. Her notable works include Parizaad and Aakhir Kab Tak, Cheekh, and Bashar Momin.

