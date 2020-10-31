James Bond star Sean Connery dies at 90

06:37 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
Legendary James Bond actor Sean Connery has passed away at the age of 90.

The Scottish star died in his sleep in the Bahamas after a long illness, reported BBC.

Deemed as one of the best on-screen British spy, the actor starred in seven 007 films between 1962 and 1983.

Some of his other notable works include The Hunt for Red October and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

Sir Sean won multiple awards in his five-decade long career including an Oscar, two Bafta awards and three Golden Globes.  

