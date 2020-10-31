Security forces foil major terror bid in Balochistan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI - A possible terrorist activity was foiled in southern Baluchistan on Saturday when security forces kill a high-value target in an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan's Ketch district.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Intelligence Based Operation was conducted on the terrorist hideout of a proscribed organisation in Buleda, Distt Ketch.

A high-value target responsible for killing innocent civilians, extortion, and attacking security forces was killed during the operation. A large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered during the operation.

According to ISPR, a soldier was injured during the exchange of fire.