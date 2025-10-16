Pm Shehbaz Greets Kp Chief Minister Sohail Afridi

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohaib Afridi had a telephonic conversation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Chief Minister Sohaib Afridi on his election and said that the federal government is ready to work together with him in the interest of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media in Rawalpindi, Chief Minister Sohaib Afridi thanked the Prime Minister for his congratulatory call.

Afridi said he informed the Prime Minister that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a province of 45 million people and requested permission to meet his party leader. The Prime Minister replied that he would look into the matter and inform him later.