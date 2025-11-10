9 killed in Blast near New Delhi’s Red Fort Metro; probe underway

NEW DELHI – Chaos erupted near Indian capital iconic Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening as a sudden explosion set two to three vehicles ablaze. At least nine people have died in the blast while several other suffered injuries.

Eyewitnesses claimed loud blast that shook the surrounding area, sending commuters and locals fleeing in panic. Emergency services rushed to the scene, with fire tenders dousing the flames within 30 minutes.

National Security Guard commandos and a dog squad are combing the area, while authorities work to determine the cause. Preliminary reports indicate a possible CNG cylinder blast, with no terror links suspected though the timing is eerie, coming just days after a 2,900 kg IED was seized in the metropolis.

The area has been sealed off, and residents are being urged to avoid the vicinity as investigations continue. More updates are expected as officials piece together what triggered this terrifying incident in the heart of Delhi.

