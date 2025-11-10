Pti Senator Saifullah Abro Resigns After Voting In Favor Of 27th Amendment

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Saifullah Abro announced his resignation after voting in favor of the 27th Constitutional Amendment, going against party policy.

Speaking in the Senate after casting his vote, Senator Abro said that the Pakistan Army’s role in the Pakistan-India war brought India humiliation, which India has yet to accept. He added that he voted in support of the amendment because of the respect given to the Field Marshal by President Trump and also due to General Asim Munir.

He also mentioned that during the previous amendment, ten members of his family were taken into custody, and no one from his party raised their voice for him. Following this, he announced his resignation from the Senate.

Upon hearing the resignation, Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani said that Senator Saifullah Abro had resigned but assured him that he could become a senator again.

Earlier, PTI had decided to take action against Saifullah Abro under Article 63A for voting against party policy on the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

Senator Ali Zafar stated that Saifullah Abro has become disqualified and that a reference will be filed against him with the Election Commission. He added that, as parliamentary leader, he had instructed all senators not to vote in favor of the amendment. Ali Zafar further emphasized that Saifullah Abro violated party discipline by voting for the government.