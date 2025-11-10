Maulana Tariq Jameel’s son responds to criticism over Dr Nabiha Ali’s Nikah

Maulana Tariq Jameel’s son, Yousuf Jameel, has broken his silence on social media criticism directed at his father following the Nikah of Dr Nabiha Ali.

In a video message, Yousuf Jameel explained that Maulana Tariq Jameel recently officiated the Nikah of Dr. Nabiha Ali, which led to widespread criticism. He clarified that his father did not personally know the bride; a friend had requested him to conduct the ceremony, and Maulana Tariq Jameel, having officiated thousands of weddings in his life, did not refuse.

Yousuf stated that Maulana Tariq Jameel’s life and religious services are public knowledge and span decades. He emphasized that a public figure devoted to religion must consider moral responsibilities. While criticism is valid if a mistake occurs, Yousuf said there are some clarifications needed in this case.

He noted that due to age and health issues, Maulana Tariq Jameel now performs very few Nikahs, but has not stopped entirely. Changing long-standing routines is difficult, and people are happy to have their Nikah conducted by him, often without considering the details of who is attending.

Yousuf acknowledged that Maulana Tariq Jameel should not have been seated with the bride, which is not permitted in Shariah, but stressed that his father is 72 years old, not 30, and officiates Nikahs for women the age of his daughters, viewing them as his own children.

He further stated that Dr. Nabiha Ali overstepped by not respecting who was officiating the Nikah and the sanctity of their residence. He criticized the creation of videos during the ceremony, including music, noting that while celebration is allowed, it should have considered the host’s status.

Yousuf expressed regret over the negative reactions his father received, including messages and videos, which have placed undue pressure on him. He stressed that the main responsibility lies with the bride, as Maulana Tariq Jameel could not have anticipated her actions or how the event would be portrayed on social media.

In conclusion, Yousuf urged that one incident should not overshadow a lifetime of service, saying Dr. Nabiha Ali turned a solemn Nikah into a social media event, misusing Maulana Tariq Jameel’s image. He emphasized that his father is a kind and humble person, and had he foreseen the situation, he would have prevented such actions in his home.