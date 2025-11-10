20 terrorists eliminated in two KP operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa eliminated 20 terrorists in two separate operations, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The first operation, conducted on November 8 in Shawal, North Waziristan, targeted terrorists reportedly present in the area, resulting in the killing of eight Indian-supported militants.

During a second operation in Dara Adam Khel on November 9, security forces engaged in heavy firefights, killing 12 terrorists. Clearance operations continue in the area to neutralize any remaining militants.

ISPR stated that security forces and law enforcement agencies will continue counter-terrorism efforts to eliminate all foreign-backed terrorist threats in the country.

PM praises security forces

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded the security forces for their successful operations against terrorists in Shawal and Dara Adam Khel. He highlighted the elimination of 20 terrorists and described the forces as a “wall of steel” protecting the nation.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the entire nation salutes the security forces and remains committed to eradicating all forms of terrorism from the country.

Interior minister salutes security forces

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also praised the operations against Indian-sponsored terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He commended the forces’ professionalism in eliminating 20 terrorists and foiling their malicious plans.

Naqvi expressed pride in the bravery and professionalism of the officers and soldiers, stating that security forces have achieved significant successes in the fight against terrorism and remain determined to maintain peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.