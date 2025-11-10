Matric Arts Students to take admissions in FSc, Pre-Engineering, ICS, and DAE?

LAHORE – A groundbreaking decision is set to transform the future of Arts students in Pakistan. The sub-committee of the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC), in a major meeting at the Punjab Board of Technical Education, recommended that Matric Arts students will now be eligible for admission to FSc Pre-Medical, Pre-Engineering, ICS, and DAE programs.

The move is being hailed as a historic step, opening new doors to scientific and technical education for students who previously had limited options.

Experts and chairpersons from boards across all four provinces participated in the meeting, discussing the implementation of revised grading and division systems for new Matric Tech courses.

From 2026, examinations are expected to include 50% objective questions, ensuring a more transparent and fair evaluation system. Secretary Muhammad Hafeez emphasized that this decision marks a major breakthrough in providing Arts students with opportunities in STEM and technical fields.

This landmark reform promises to reshape the educational landscape, giving Arts students unprecedented access to higher education in science, technology, and engineering disciplines.