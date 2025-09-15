State-sponsored Turkiye visit announced for matric position holders

ISLAMABAD – The federal government of Pakistan has officially launched an international exposure program that will send position holders of matriculation exams 2025 from all educational boards on a state-sponsored visit to Turkiye.

The initiative, a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports, aims to recognize the academic excellence of top-performing students across the country.

According to a notification issued by the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC), students selected for the program will travel using official passports issued by the Government of Pakistan.

To participate, students must fulfill specific requirements, including obtaining a medical fitness certificate from a government hospital and submitting written consent from a parent or legal guardian.

The guidelines also stipulate that students must bring two pairs of white shalwar kameez and appropriate footwear. In addition, each participant will receive a green blazer provided by the ministry, symbolizing their official representation of Pakistan.

For security and logistical purposes, only one shoulder bag per student is allowed. The carrying of laptops, cameras, or other electronic devices is strictly prohibited. Emergency contact details of parents or guardians must also be submitted as part of the documentation.

In an effort to ease the travel process, all educational boards have been instructed to arrange pick-and-drop services for participating students. Furthermore, board officials are required to ensure that passports and other necessary documents reach the IBCC Secretariat in Islamabad by September 19, 2025, to allow for timely coordination with Turkish authorities.

Board chairpersons will supervise the overall process and assist students in completing formalities, ensuring smooth execution of the program.