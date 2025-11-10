Latest

Arfa Zehra: Beloved Pakistani educationist, rights activist breathes her last

By News Desk
1:55 pm | Nov 10, 2025
LAHORE – Pakistan mourns the loss of Dr. Arfa Syeda Zehra, a distinguished scholar, educationist, and human rights advocate.

Dr Zahra is being remembered as a guiding light in education and social reform. The nation grieves loss of latest activits contributions to education, social reform, and human rights will be remembered for years to come.

 

Who was Arfa Sayeda Zehra?

With a teaching career spanning over four decades, Mrs Zehra has dedicated her life to transforming education in Pakistan. From a young age, she recognized the profound impact that knowledge could have on society and committed herself to shaping minds and building futures.

Celebrated for her mastery of Urdu and her deep expertise in Urdu literature, she holds the esteemed position of history professor at Lahore’s prestigious Forman Christian College.

Her influence extends far beyond the classroom as she has served as both educator and principal at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), leaving an indelible mark on generations of students. Her expertise has also enriched top institutions including Lahore University of Management Sciences, the National College of Arts, and the School of Public Policy under the Government of Pakistan, where she currently contributes as visiting faculty.

A passionate advocate for women’s rights, Zehra has devoted herself to empowering women at every level. As a member of the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) and its chairperson in 2006, she championed gender equality and female empowerment, cementing her reputation as a trailblazer in Pakistan’s fight for women’s rights.

Her educational journey is as impressive as her career. She earned a Bachelor of Arts with honors from Lahore College for Women University, followed by a Master of Arts in Urdu from Government College University, Lahore. She further completed another Master’s in Asian Studies and a PhD in History from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

In recognition of her extraordinary contributions, she received the University of Hawaii Distinguished Alumni Award in 2016.

]While she has never formally joined a non-governmental organization, Zehra’s commitment to human rights, development, and gender equality has been unwavering. She has moderated discussions on women’s legal rights and used her roles in women’s colleges as platforms to advance female equity and opportunity. Her work reflects a lifelong dedication to empowering others and shaping a more just society.

Arfa Sayeda Zehra’s life is a testament to the transformative power of education, the importance of cultural and intellectual leadership, and the relentless pursuit of gender equality.

