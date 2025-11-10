Arfa Zehra: Beloved Pakistani educationist, rights activist breathes her last

LAHORE – Pakistan mourns the loss of Dr. Arfa Syeda Zehra, a distinguished scholar, educationist, and human rights advocate.

Dr Zahra is being remembered as a guiding light in education and social reform. The nation grieves loss of latest activits contributions to education, social reform, and human rights will be remembered for years to come.

President Asif Ali Zardari has expressed deep grief over the passing of renowned scholar & intellectual Dr Arfa Sayeda Zehra, calling her demise an irreparable loss to Pakistan’s academic & literary community. He prayed for her soul and offered condolences to the bereaved family. — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) November 10, 2025

Dr Arfa Syeda has just passed away –

Inna Lilahaey Wa’Inna Ilahaey Rajjaoun.

Heartbreaking news

The world has lost a truly exceptional human being &. intellectual .

May she rest in peace . Ameen pic.twitter.com/PMWHV8xB3h — Nasim Zehra (@NasimZehra) November 10, 2025

A light of wisdom has gone out. Dr. Arfa Sayeda Zehra taught a nation to think, to question, and to value truth. Her words will live on — in every mind she awakened. pic.twitter.com/m4OurbPKrG — Parvez Baig (@ParvezBaig16) November 10, 2025

Extremely sad to hear the tragic demise of an amazingly courageous lady! woman of high integrity,intellect & a compassionate heart . Had the honour of working with her on a project close to our hearts. RIP Arfa apa you will be missed🌹إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ pic.twitter.com/DwWF20zdw6 — Beena Raza (@razabeena) November 10, 2025

Who was Arfa Sayeda Zehra?

With a teaching career spanning over four decades, Mrs Zehra has dedicated her life to transforming education in Pakistan. From a young age, she recognized the profound impact that knowledge could have on society and committed herself to shaping minds and building futures.

Celebrated for her mastery of Urdu and her deep expertise in Urdu literature, she holds the esteemed position of history professor at Lahore’s prestigious Forman Christian College.

Her influence extends far beyond the classroom as she has served as both educator and principal at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), leaving an indelible mark on generations of students. Her expertise has also enriched top institutions including Lahore University of Management Sciences, the National College of Arts, and the School of Public Policy under the Government of Pakistan, where she currently contributes as visiting faculty.

A passionate advocate for women’s rights, Zehra has devoted herself to empowering women at every level. As a member of the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) and its chairperson in 2006, she championed gender equality and female empowerment, cementing her reputation as a trailblazer in Pakistan’s fight for women’s rights.

Her educational journey is as impressive as her career. She earned a Bachelor of Arts with honors from Lahore College for Women University, followed by a Master of Arts in Urdu from Government College University, Lahore. She further completed another Master’s in Asian Studies and a PhD in History from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

In recognition of her extraordinary contributions, she received the University of Hawaii Distinguished Alumni Award in 2016.

]While she has never formally joined a non-governmental organization, Zehra’s commitment to human rights, development, and gender equality has been unwavering. She has moderated discussions on women’s legal rights and used her roles in women’s colleges as platforms to advance female equity and opportunity. Her work reflects a lifelong dedication to empowering others and shaping a more just society.

Arfa Sayeda Zehra’s life is a testament to the transformative power of education, the importance of cultural and intellectual leadership, and the relentless pursuit of gender equality.