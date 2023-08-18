Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

In a significant ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath of office to the members of the newly formed caretaker federal cabinet. The event was attended by notable figures including Interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, prominent politicians, and individuals from various sectors.

The accomplished scholar Professor Dr. Arfa Syeda Zehra was also chosen as the Special Advisor to the caretaker Prime Minister, focusing on matters of Education and National Harmony.

Who is Arfa Sayeda Zahra?

With an illustrious teaching career spanning over four decades, Arfa Sayeda Zehra has dedicated her life to the noble pursuit of education. From a tender age, she recognized the profound impact education could have on society and chose it as her avenue of contribution. Renowned for her eloquent mastery of Urdu and her deep expertise in the annals of Urdu literature, she holds the distinguished position of a history professor at Lahore's Forman Christian College.

Having previously held roles as both an educator and a principal at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), Zehra's influence has extended across esteemed institutions such as the Lahore University of Management Sciences and the National College of Arts. Her pedagogical prowess has even graced the halls of the School of Public Policy under the Government of Pakistan, where she currently holds a position as a visiting faculty member.

Beyond her academic accomplishments, Zehra's commitment to empowering women and advocating for their rights is evident through her participation as a member of the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW). In a testament to her leadership and dedication, she assumed the role of its chairperson in 2006, further solidifying her role as a trailblazer in promoting gender equality and women's empowerment.

Education

Arfa Sayeda Zehra completed a Bachelor of Arts with honors from Lahore College for Women University. She completed Master of Arts in Urdu from Government College University in Lahore. She completed a Master of Arts in Asian studies and Doctorate in History from University of Hawaii at Manoa.

Zehra was a University of Hawaii 2016 Distinguished Alumni Awardee.

Personal Life

Zehra is a development, basic human rights, and gender equality, although she states that has never been an official member of any non-governmental organization, instead choosing to work through education.

She is chairperson of the National Commission on the Status of Women and moderated a on women's basic legal rights.

Her work for female equity and parity was a factor leading to her choice to teach at a women's college.