Another city in UK is exploring 'tourist tax' imposition: Details inside

Web Desk 09:23 PM | 18 Aug, 2023
LONDON - Amid rising acceptance for taxing tourists, another city in England is expected to impose the same tourist tax in the near future.

Authorities in Cambridge are exploring the option to impose a ‘tourist tax’ in the city to “make the most” of the visitor economy for residents as per a report carried by the Cambridge Independent.

Due to multiple factors including the lifting of restrictions in the wake of Covid, the number of tourists visiting the city has increased and that might be a reason for authorities to consider the option of imposing the tax.

Cambridge City Council deputy leader Cllr Alice Gilderdale, who monitors tourism for the authority, also confirmed that Cambridge really benefits from a huge amount of tourism, and footfall has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The authorities are hoping to harness the rebounding of tourism to help boost the tourist economy and fund improvements to the city.

The tourism tax is being imposed across the world in multiple cities. Recently, Manchester became the first UK city to impose a tourist tax and everyone who stays in a city centre hotel or holiday apartment has to pay £1 per night, per room.

Moreover, Indonesia's top tourist spot, Bali might not be free for all as the government has decided to tax the tourists from next year; a tax worth 150,000 rupiah ($10) will be imposed on tourists from next year in an effort to preserve its culture and raise funds. Bali, known as the 'Island of Gods,' generates revenue from tourism and seeks to capitalize on its attractive hotspots besides safeguarding its tropical allure.

