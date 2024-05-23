South Africa launches visa for digital nomads: Details inside

CAPE TOWN - The government of South Africa has introduced digital nomad visas for freelancers as the trend for attracting young talented individuals from across the world continues.

The government amended its work permit regime on Monday, allowing the creation of a "nomad visa" to attract remote workers employed and paid by foreign companies.

As far as the eligibility for the nomad visa is concerned, they must earn at least 1 million rand (approximately $55,404) annually from a foreign employer or self-employment.

A major benefit of the visas is that for a remote work visa period not exceeding six months within 36 months, applicants can apply for an exemption from registering as a taxpayer with the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

The measure comes on the recommendations of the office of the president and addresses criticism

from major foreign-owned employers struggling to get technicians and executives into the country due to the country's complex permit system.

The severity of the situation could be gauged from the fact that some applicants are waiting for over a year for a work permit but the fresh changes would help clear the backlog.

The decision to introduce nomad visas is being welcomed by industry experts and freelancers alike. Mayoral committee member for economic growth, James Vos commented on the development that by enabling remote workers to stay longer in the city, tourism can be boosted and local businesses could be supported.