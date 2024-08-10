Morocco, Azerbaijan visa-free travel set to become effective from this date

CASABLANCA - A new visa exemption agreement between Morocco and Azerbaijan is set to take effect on August 28, the Moroccan embassy in Azerbaijan has confirmed.

Under the agreement, Azerbaijani citizens will be able to travel to Morocco without the need for a visa, for stays of up to 90 days, as long as their passports remain valid for at least 180 days from their entry date. In return, Moroccan citizens will also be granted visa-free access to Azerbaijan.

It is to be highlighted that the visa-free agreement between the two countries was signed in Banjul, The Gambia on the sidelines of the 15th Islamic Summit in May this year.

Visa-free agreements are becoming a norm in the modern world especially after the social distancing protocols were lifted. At one end, these agreements facilitate the entry of tourist while at the other end, they also help the countries spur their economic growth which was badly affected during the pandemic era. Even the tourism statistics are now being compared to pre-pandemic levels due to visa-free agreements signed between different countries.

The governments of China and Thailand have been active especially in recent times to sign visa-free agreements with different countries to attract tourists. China was also recently allowed visa-free entry to Cuba.