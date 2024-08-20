Brits to pay €7 for travel to Europe as new rules set to take effect

LONDON - Britons travelling to Europe next summer will need to apply for a €7 visa waiver, according to new EU rules.

This waiver, similar to the US Esta (Electronic System for Travel Authorization), must be obtained before travel and will be valid for three years or until the passport expires.

Detailing the developments, Ylva Johansson, the EU’s home affairs commissioner, said the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) will start in spring, adding that the EU’s Entry/Exit System (EES) will begin on November 10.

Although both systems aim to strengthen border security, they will add more paperwork for travellers and even waiting time.

Under the EES, all non-EU travellers will have their fingerprints and photos taken on arrival in Europe, adding around two to three minutes to the current 45-second processing time.

As far as the ETIAS is concerned, it will start six months later, so Britons will need to have it before the May half-term next year and definitely by summer.

It is to be mentioned that travellers can apply for the waiver online or via an app and will be checked against EU security systems. Most applications will be approved within minutes, but it might take up to 72 hours for some applicants while complex cases could take up to 30 days.

The fee is €7 (about £6) for those aged 18 to 70, while it is free for younger or older travellers. The brits need to pay the fee before traveling to over two dozen countries including France, Greece, Italy, Portugal and Spain.

Experts are still cautious that people will not be ready and could be barred from flights. It is also feared that EES will add complexity this autumn, and then ETIAS will be a big hurdle as travellers need to apply in advance.

Uncertainty prevails as it is not yet clear if airlines will need to check ETIAS before departure, like the US’s Esta.

Despite the concerns, the European Commission described the EES as “the most advanced border management system in the world,” linking all national and EU systems. Interestingly, this system was agreed a decade ago when the UK had not braved Brexit and British passport holders were not subject to these checks at that time.