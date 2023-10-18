Wales tourism tax: Here's when tourist will have to pay for overnight stays

CARDIFF - A tourist tax may be implemented in Wales by 2027, as indicated in an official Welsh Government document.

The proposed levy, outlined in the leaflet titled 'A Visitor Levy for Wales: A Contribution for a Sustainable Future,' would be applicable to both tourists and Welsh residents and up until now its tentative date was not announced specifically.

While specific pricing details are yet to be determined, the document emphasizes that if approved, local councils will have the authority to establish tariffs for overnight stays.

Revenues generated from this initiative would be directed towards supporting sustainable tourism, fostering economic growth, and aiding local communities.

Despite the criticism by travel experts against the tax, the government aims to promote a sense of collective responsibility between residents and visitors, with the goal of preserving and enhancing the quality of local areas.

The document acknowledges the crucial role of tourism in sustaining local economies while emphasizing the potential strains and challenges it may pose to communities and amenities. This proposed tax would extend to Welsh individuals, covering visitors utilizing overnight accommodations regardless of their origin within Wales or beyond.

The tourism tax is being imposed across the world in multiple cities. Recently, Manchester became the first UK city to impose a tourist tax and everyone who stays in a city center hotel or holiday apartment has to pay £1 per night, per room.

Officially called the ‘City Visitor Charge’, it is hoped that it will raise £ 3 million a year; Edinburgh is also slated to introduce the same tax.

Indonesia's top tourist spot, Bali might not be free for all as the government has decided to tax the tourists from next year; a tax worth 150,000 rupiah ($10) will be imposed on tourists from next year in an effort to preserve its culture and raise funds.

Moreover, the capital city of Scotland, Edinburgh is poised to become the first council in the UK to implement a tourist tax, following in the footsteps of other tourist destinations across the world.

The Scottish Government recently introduced the Visitor Levy (Scotland) Bill, outlining the framework for councils to levy such a tax aimed at generating additional revenue to address the city's growing expenses.

Top European destination, Venice has also approved to start charging an admission fee becoming the fresh tourist hotspot to introduce such a 'tax'.

The city council said that the fee would be charged from next year to try to manage the flow of tourists coming to the historic canals.