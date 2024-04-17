Search

Japan welcomes tourists in record numbers for first time

04:02 PM | 17 Apr, 2024
Japan welcomes tourists in record numbers for first time

TOKYO - Japan welcomed the maximum number of tourists ever recorded in history as the month of March saw a record influx.

According to the statistics issued by the government, over three million foreigners visited the country in March which is a record for a single month.

The Japan National Tourism Organization said that a total of 3.08 million tourist arrivals represented an increase of 69.5 percent from March 2023 and an 11.6 percent increase compared to March 2019 before the pandemic brought travel to a complete halt. 

"This was the highest single month on record and the first time the number of visitors exceeded three million," the government agency stated.

The reason for such a sharp rise in the number of tourists is a general inclination towards tourism besides factors including the spring cherry blossom season and the Easter break.

As far as footfall is concerned, the highest number of tourists arrived from India, Germany, Taiwan and the United States.

After the social distancing protocols were lifted, the government of Japan is easing restrictions and is welcoming tourists to spur economic growth. 

Japan, an island nation in East Asia, welcomes visitors with its rich culture, stunning landscapes, and modern cities. Located in the Pacific Ocean, Japan is made up of four main islands and many smaller ones. Each year, millions of tourists flock to Japan to explore its diverse attractions.

From the bustling streets of Tokyo to the ancient temples of Kyoto, there's something for everyone. Mount Fuji, Japan's iconic volcano, offers breathtaking views, while traditional hot springs, known as onsens, provide relaxation. 

