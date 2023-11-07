UAE goes visa free for travelers from this country

DUBAI - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bosnia and Herzegovina have inked an agreement enabling visa exemptions for citizens of both nations.

The move, aimed at fostering travel, trade, and cultural exchanges, is anticipated to bolster economic ties and tourism between the countries; the visa-free travel facility can be availed for tourism, business, and short-term visits.

In this regard, the memorandum of understanding was formally signed by Reem Al Hashimy, the UAE's Minister of State for International Co-operation, and Elmedin Konakovic, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The UAE had previously waived visa requirements for citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina in April, after successful discussions between Konakovic and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Citizens of the UAE have enjoyed visa-free access to Bosnia and Herzegovina since 2015, provided they hold a passport valid for six months beyond their stay.

The UAE passport is well known for its strength and allows visa-free travel to 179 countries and with the latest agreement, the UAE citizens can enjoy the diverse landscapes of the country.

