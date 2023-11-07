UAE goes visa free for travelers from this country

DUBAI - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bosnia and Herzegovina have inked an agreement enabling visa exemptions for citizens of both nations.
The move, aimed at fostering travel, trade, and cultural exchanges, is anticipated to bolster economic ties and tourism between the countries; the visa-free travel facility can be availed for tourism, business, and short-term visits.
In this regard, the memorandum of understanding was formally signed by Reem Al Hashimy, the UAE's Minister of State for International Co-operation, and Elmedin Konakovic, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina.
The UAE had previously waived visa requirements for citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina in April, after successful discussions between Konakovic and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs.
Citizens of the UAE have enjoyed visa-free access to Bosnia and Herzegovina since 2015, provided they hold a passport valid for six months beyond their stay.
The UAE passport is well known for its strength and allows visa-free travel to 179 countries and with the latest agreement, the UAE citizens can enjoy the diverse landscapes of the country.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a dynamic Middle Eastern nation known for its rapid development and cosmopolitan culture. With a population of around 9.9 million, the UAE is a diverse blend of cultures and nationalities. Each year, it attracts millions of tourists, with over 16 million visitors in 2019, drawn to its stunning architectural marvels, luxurious resorts, and rich cultural heritage. The UAE's strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and warm hospitality make it a premier destination for business and leisure travelers alike.
On the other hand, Bosnia and Herzegovina, nestled in the heart of Southeast Europe, is a captivating nation defined by its rich history and stunning natural landscapes. With a population of approximately 3.3 million, it's a diverse tapestry of cultures and traditions. Annually, Bosnia and Herzegovina welcomes over a million visitors, enchanted by its picturesque landscapes, historic sites, and warm hospitality.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in light of the rise in dollar demand for import payments.
The currency market of the crisis hit country witness a lot of buying of greenback for import payments.
In the open market on Tuesday, the US dollar was quoted at 284.9 for buying and 287.65 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 306.5 for buying and 309 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 353 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 81.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 76.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.9
|287.65
|Euro
|EUR
|306.5
|309
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.25
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.3
|77.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.7
|763.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.65
|39.05
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.86
|41.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|918.19
|927.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.46
|60.06
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.3
|168.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.76
|26.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.36
|742.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.62
|78.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.38
|25.68
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.1
|318.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed a marginal decline in Pakistan in line with downward trend in the international market.
On Tuesday, the price of a 24-karat gold single tola price plunged by Rs400 to close at Rs214,200.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs343 to settle at Rs183,642.
22 Karat gold price for Tuesday stands at Rs198,824, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs189,788 and single tola of 18k gold hovers around Rs162,675.00.
In international market, the price of the precious commodity went down by $9 to close at $2003.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Karachi
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Quetta
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Attock
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Multan
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
