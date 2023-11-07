  

Search

Immigration

UAE goes visa free for travelers from this country

Web Desk
07:44 PM | 7 Nov, 2023
UAE goes visa free for travelers from this country

DUBAI - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bosnia and Herzegovina have inked an agreement enabling visa exemptions for citizens of both nations.

The move, aimed at fostering travel, trade, and cultural exchanges, is anticipated to bolster economic ties and tourism between the countries; the visa-free travel facility can be availed for tourism, business, and short-term visits.

In this regard, the memorandum of understanding was formally signed by Reem Al Hashimy, the UAE's Minister of State for International Co-operation, and Elmedin Konakovic, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The UAE had previously waived visa requirements for citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina in April, after successful discussions between Konakovic and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Citizens of the UAE have enjoyed visa-free access to Bosnia and Herzegovina since 2015, provided they hold a passport valid for six months beyond their stay.

The UAE passport is well known for its strength and allows visa-free travel to 179 countries and with the latest agreement, the UAE citizens can enjoy the diverse landscapes of the country. 

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a dynamic Middle Eastern nation known for its rapid development and cosmopolitan culture. With a population of around 9.9 million, the UAE is a diverse blend of cultures and nationalities. Each year, it attracts millions of tourists, with over 16 million visitors in 2019, drawn to its stunning architectural marvels, luxurious resorts, and rich cultural heritage. The UAE's strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and warm hospitality make it a premier destination for business and leisure travelers alike.

On the other hand, Bosnia and Herzegovina, nestled in the heart of Southeast Europe, is a captivating nation defined by its rich history and stunning natural landscapes. With a population of approximately 3.3 million, it's a diverse tapestry of cultures and traditions. Annually, Bosnia and Herzegovina welcomes over a million visitors, enchanted by its picturesque landscapes, historic sites, and warm hospitality. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

07:55 PM | 7 Nov, 2023

Russia likely to eliminate visa requirements for this Muslim country

03:51 PM | 6 Nov, 2023

Oman's visa ban on Bangladeshi citizens: Embassy issues official ...

03:41 PM | 6 Nov, 2023

Saudi Arabia launches second phase of 'Visiting Investor' visa

08:57 PM | 4 Nov, 2023

UK's Global Talent Visa: Check documents, fee, procedure and ...

02:39 PM | 3 Nov, 2023

Rwanda announces visa-free entry for citizens from this continent: ...

12:30 PM | 3 Nov, 2023

EU assures Turkey of resolving Schengen visa dispute

Advertisement

Latest

08:10 PM | 7 Nov, 2023

Karachi to China flight in Rs 125,000: This Pakistani airline is offering exclusive deal

Horoscope

08:43 AM | 7 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 7 November, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee continues to move downwards as dollar demand rises; Check latest forex rates here

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in light of the rise in dollar demand for import payments.

The currency market of the crisis hit country witness a lot of buying of greenback for import payments. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

In the open market on Tuesday, the US dollar was quoted at 284.9 for buying and 287.65 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 306.5 for buying and 309 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 353  for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 81.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 76.3.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 7 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 284.9 287.65
Euro EUR 306.5 309
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.25 82
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.3 77.1
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 755.7 763.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 38.65 39.05
Danish Krone DKK 40.86 41.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.74 1.82
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 918.19 927.19
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.46 60.06
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.3 168.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.76 26.06
Omani Riyal OMR 734.36 742.36
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.62 78.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.38 25.68
Swiss Franc CHF 316.1 318.6
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices move down in Pakistan in line with global trend; Check latest rates here

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed a marginal decline in Pakistan in line with downward trend in the international market. 

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 7 November 2023

On Tuesday, the price of a 24-karat gold single tola price plunged by Rs400 to close at Rs214,200. 

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs343 to settle at Rs183,642. 

22 Karat gold price for Tuesday stands at Rs198,824, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs189,788 and single tola of 18k gold hovers around Rs162,675.00.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity went down by $9 to close at $2003.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Karachi PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Islamabad PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Peshawar PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Quetta PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Sialkot PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Attock PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Gujranwala PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Jehlum PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Multan PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Bahawalpur PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Gujrat PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Nawabshah PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Chakwal PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Hyderabad PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Nowshehra PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Sargodha PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Faisalabad PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Mirpur PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: