Polo Cup 2023 witnesses intense action

LAHORE – The Polo Cup 2023 witnessed intense action as Pebble Breaker and Platinum Homes secured victories in matches played at the historic Lahore Polo Club.
These thrilling encounters drew a considerable audience, with polo enthusiasts and families turning out in large numbers. Among the spectators were distinguished figures such as Lahore Polo Club President Azam Hayat Noon and executive committee members.
In the day's opening match, Pebble Breaker demonstrated their mettle by defeating National Cotton with a score of 7-5½. Bilal Haye led the charge, delivering an impressive five goals, while Ibrahim Haye and Ahmed Ali Tiwana contributed one goal each. National Cotton, with a one and a half goal handicap advantage, saw Chaudhry Hayat Mehmood scoring four goals.
In the second match, Platinum Homes exhibited their prowess with a victory over Arktis Endurance, concluding with a score of 7-5½. Maj Adil Rao was instrumental in this triumph, showcasing his skill with four goals, while Malik Atif Yar Tiwana added two goals, and Azam Hayat Noon secured one for Platinum Homes. On the opposing side, Arktis Endurance, with a one and a half goal handicap advantage, witnessed Omar Asjad Malhi scoring three goals, and Ibrahim Ali Siddiqui adding one.
The excitement continues with a highly anticipated face-off between Lahore Polo Club and Lexington Polo Club on Wednesday at 3:30 pm. The Lahore Polo Club team comprises Qadeer Ashfaq, Faisal Shahzad, Alman Jalil Azam, and Taimur Mawaz Khan, while the Lexington Polo Club team includes Jorge Antonio Vasquez, William G Boland, Michael Lawrence Frank, and Carter Robert Carnegie.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in light of the rise in dollar demand for import payments.
The currency market of the crisis hit country witness a lot of buying of greenback for import payments.
In the open market on Tuesday, the US dollar was quoted at 284.9 for buying and 287.65 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 306.5 for buying and 309 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 353 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 81.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 76.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.9
|287.65
|Euro
|EUR
|306.5
|309
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.25
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.3
|77.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.7
|763.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.65
|39.05
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.86
|41.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|918.19
|927.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.46
|60.06
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.3
|168.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.76
|26.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.36
|742.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.62
|78.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.38
|25.68
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.1
|318.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed a marginal decline in Pakistan in line with downward trend in the international market.
On Tuesday, the price of a 24-karat gold single tola price plunged by Rs400 to close at Rs214,200.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs343 to settle at Rs183,642.
22 Karat gold price for Tuesday stands at Rs198,824, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs189,788 and single tola of 18k gold hovers around Rs162,675.00.
In international market, the price of the precious commodity went down by $9 to close at $2003.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Karachi
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Quetta
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Attock
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Multan
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
