  

Search

Sports

PCB appoints Tauseef Ahmed as Pakistan’s interim chief selector 

08:32 PM | 7 Nov, 2023
PCB appoints Tauseef Ahmed as Pakistan’s interim chief selector 
Source: Social media

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday announced the appointment of former spinner Tauseef Ahmed as the interim chief selector before the Australia series, scheduled to take place later this year. 

Ahmed, who was members of the selection working under Inzamamul Haq, will be assigned a task to select the team for the upcoming series.

The development comes days after Inzamamul Haq resigned from the post as reports of his alleged affiliation with a UK-based player agency surfaced.

On October 30, Inzamamul Haq resigned as the chairman of the national men's selection committee and junior selection committee. He was appointed as the chairman of the national men's committee on 7 August 2023 and was also appointed chairman of the junior men's selection committee earlier this month.

Inzamam said: "I am stepping down from the post to offer the PCB the opportunity to conduct a transparent inquiry about the conflict of interest allegations raised in the media. If the committee finds me not guilty, I will resume my role as the chief selector."

Following his resignation, PCB set up a five-member fact finding committee to investigate allegations in respect of conflict of interest reported in the media pertaining to the team selection process.

The committee is yet to submit its findings into the matter. 

Inzamamul Haq steps down as Pakistan chief selector 

Facebook Comments

Sports

03:30 PM | 7 Nov, 2023

Pakistan’s Atif Butt wins Thaiger Uppercut 2023 Tekken 7 champion ...

11:44 AM | 7 Nov, 2023

Blow for Pakistan as key pacer Haris Rauf suffers rib injury amid ...

07:37 PM | 4 Nov, 2023

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan jump one place on points table after ...

02:50 PM | 4 Nov, 2023

PAKvNZ: New Zealand smash their highest ever World Cup total against ...

10:37 PM | 3 Nov, 2023

Zaka Ashraf's future with PCB to be decided after World Cup: ...

04:09 PM | 2 Nov, 2023

Wedding bells ring for Pakistan cricketer Faheem Ashraf

Advertisement

Latest

08:32 PM | 7 Nov, 2023

PCB appoints Tauseef Ahmed as Pakistan’s interim chief selector 

Horoscope

08:43 AM | 7 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 7 November, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee continues to move downwards as dollar demand rises; Check latest forex rates here

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in light of the rise in dollar demand for import payments.

The currency market of the crisis hit country witness a lot of buying of greenback for import payments. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

In the open market on Tuesday, the US dollar was quoted at 284.9 for buying and 287.65 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 306.5 for buying and 309 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 353  for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 81.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 76.3.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 7 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 284.9 287.65
Euro EUR 306.5 309
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.25 82
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.3 77.1
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 755.7 763.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 38.65 39.05
Danish Krone DKK 40.86 41.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.74 1.82
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 918.19 927.19
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.46 60.06
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.3 168.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.76 26.06
Omani Riyal OMR 734.36 742.36
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.62 78.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.38 25.68
Swiss Franc CHF 316.1 318.6
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices move down in Pakistan in line with global trend; Check latest rates here

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed a marginal decline in Pakistan in line with downward trend in the international market. 

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 7 November 2023

On Tuesday, the price of a 24-karat gold single tola price plunged by Rs400 to close at Rs214,200. 

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs343 to settle at Rs183,642. 

22 Karat gold price for Tuesday stands at Rs198,824, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs189,788 and single tola of 18k gold hovers around Rs162,675.00.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity went down by $9 to close at $2003.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Karachi PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Islamabad PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Peshawar PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Quetta PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Sialkot PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Attock PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Gujranwala PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Jehlum PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Multan PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Bahawalpur PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Gujrat PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Nawabshah PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Chakwal PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Hyderabad PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Nowshehra PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Sargodha PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Faisalabad PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Mirpur PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: