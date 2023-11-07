PCB appoints Tauseef Ahmed as Pakistan’s interim chief selector 

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday announced the appointment of former spinner Tauseef Ahmed as the interim chief selector before the Australia series, scheduled to take place later this year.

Ahmed, who was members of the selection working under Inzamamul Haq, will be assigned a task to select the team for the upcoming series.

The development comes days after Inzamamul Haq resigned from the post as reports of his alleged affiliation with a UK-based player agency surfaced.

On October 30, Inzamamul Haq resigned as the chairman of the national men's selection committee and junior selection committee. He was appointed as the chairman of the national men's committee on 7 August 2023 and was also appointed chairman of the junior men's selection committee earlier this month.

Inzamam said: "I am stepping down from the post to offer the PCB the opportunity to conduct a transparent inquiry about the conflict of interest allegations raised in the media. If the committee finds me not guilty, I will resume my role as the chief selector."

Following his resignation, PCB set up a five-member fact finding committee to investigate allegations in respect of conflict of interest reported in the media pertaining to the team selection process.

The committee is yet to submit its findings into the matter.