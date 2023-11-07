Here's how Bangladesh captain responded to timed-out dismissal of Angelo Mathews

Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of World Cup's remainder due to injury
Many in the Sri Lankan side are upset with Angelo Mathews' "timed out" dismissal during Monday's intense match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, even though Shakib Al Hasan maintained his resolve to file an appeal.
Mathews was "timed out" in the 25th over of Sri Lanka's innings, marking the first occurrence in international cricket history.
Shakib maintained that he was well within his rights to appeal after being informed of the possibility by a teammate during Angelo Mathews’ helmet mishap.
“One of our fielders came to me and said, if you appeal, the law says he's out because he hasn't taken his guard within the time frame,” Shakib explained in the post-match press conference.
''So, then I appealed to the umpires, who asked me If I was going to call him back or not. I said I won't call him back.''
The Bangladesh skipper explained that he had played against Mathews for a long time and that the Sri Lankan all-rounder came up to him to explain what happened.
“I know him very well; he knows me very well,” Shakib said.
''So, he came and asked me whether if I (will) withdraw my appeal or not If I want to, I said, you know, I understand your situation. It was unfortunate, but I don't want to.''
''It was in the rules that a batter has to come to the crease within that certain period of time and he wasn't there at that time.''
On the other hand, Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews has shared a video evidence to prove that he has reached the crease to face the ball within two minutes of fellow player’s dismissal in a World Cup match against Bangladesh.
The player took to social media platform X to express disappointment after he became the first player in the history of cricket to be dismissed for timed out by the umpire after Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan made an appeal.
The video shows the batsman reaching the crease on time and being ready to face the delivery before the helmet strap broke. “I rest my case! Here you go you decide,” he captioned the post.
Meanwhile, an injury to left Index finger has ruled Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan out of the Cricket World Cup 2023.
Shakib suffered the injury while batting in Bangladesh's penultimate league stage game against Sri Lanka in Delhi on 6 November 2023. He smashed 82 from 65 balls, helping his side to win the match against the Lankans.
Anamul Haque has been named as his replacement in the squad while vice-captain Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead Bangladesh in Shakib's absence.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in light of the rise in dollar demand for import payments.
The currency market of the crisis hit country witness a lot of buying of greenback for import payments.
In the open market on Tuesday, the US dollar was quoted at 284.9 for buying and 287.65 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 306.5 for buying and 309 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 353 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 81.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 76.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.9
|287.65
|Euro
|EUR
|306.5
|309
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.25
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.3
|77.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.7
|763.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.65
|39.05
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.86
|41.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|918.19
|927.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.46
|60.06
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.3
|168.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.76
|26.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.36
|742.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.62
|78.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.38
|25.68
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.1
|318.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed a marginal decline in Pakistan in line with downward trend in the international market.
On Tuesday, the price of a 24-karat gold single tola price plunged by Rs400 to close at Rs214,200.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs343 to settle at Rs183,642.
22 Karat gold price for Tuesday stands at Rs198,824, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs189,788 and single tola of 18k gold hovers around Rs162,675.00.
In international market, the price of the precious commodity went down by $9 to close at $2003.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Karachi
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Quetta
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Attock
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Multan
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
