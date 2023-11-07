Here's how Bangladesh captain responded to timed-out dismissal of Angelo Mathews

Many in the Sri Lankan side are upset with Angelo Mathews' "timed out" dismissal during Monday's intense match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, even though Shakib Al Hasan maintained his resolve to file an appeal.

Mathews was "timed out" in the 25th over of Sri Lanka's innings, marking the first occurrence in international cricket history.

Shakib maintained that he was well within his rights to appeal after being informed of the possibility by a teammate during Angelo Mathews’ helmet mishap.

“One of our fielders came to me and said, if you appeal, the law says he's out because he hasn't taken his guard within the time frame,” Shakib explained in the post-match press conference.

''So, then I appealed to the umpires, who asked me If I was going to call him back or not. I said I won't call him back.''

The Bangladesh skipper explained that he had played against Mathews for a long time and that the Sri Lankan all-rounder came up to him to explain what happened.

“I know him very well; he knows me very well,” Shakib said.

''So, he came and asked me whether if I (will) withdraw my appeal or not If I want to, I said, you know, I understand your situation. It was unfortunate, but I don't want to.''

''It was in the rules that a batter has to come to the crease within that certain period of time and he wasn't there at that time.''

On the other hand, Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews has shared a video evidence to prove that he has reached the crease to face the ball within two minutes of fellow player’s dismissal in a World Cup match against Bangladesh.

The player took to social media platform X to express disappointment after he became the first player in the history of cricket to be dismissed for timed out by the umpire after Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan made an appeal.

The video shows the batsman reaching the crease on time and being ready to face the delivery before the helmet strap broke. “I rest my case! Here you go you decide,” he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, an injury to left Index finger has ruled Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan out of the Cricket World Cup 2023.

Shakib suffered the injury while batting in Bangladesh's penultimate league stage game against Sri Lanka in Delhi on 6 November 2023. He smashed 82 from 65 balls, helping his side to win the match against the Lankans.

Anamul Haque has been named as his replacement in the squad while vice-captain Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead Bangladesh in Shakib's absence.