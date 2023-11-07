Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of World Cup 2023

DUBAI – An injury to his left Index finger has ruled Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan out of the Cricket World Cup 2023.

Shakib suffered the injury while batting in Bangladesh's penultimate league stage game against Sri Lanka in Delhi on 6 November 2023. He smashed 82 from 65 balls, helping his side to win the match against the Lankans.

An X-ray after the game confirmed a fracture which has ruled him out of Bangladesh’s last match of the tournament against Australia in Pune on 11 November.

National Team Physio Bayjedul Islam Khan gave further details on the injury.

“Shakib was struck on his left index finger early in his innings but continued to bat with supportive taping and painkillers," he said.

"He underwent an emergency X-ray in Delhi after the game which confirmed the fracture on the left PIP joint. Recovery is estimated at three to four weeks. He will leave for Bangladesh today to begin his rehab.”