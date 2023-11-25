India lodges case against Australian player Mitchell Marsh for ‘hurting cricket fans’

NEW DELHI – Cricket-obsessed India is still reeling from blow in World Cup 2023 and after harassing Aussie cricketers, the South Asian nation now started registering cases against the Australian players.

Australian cricketer Mitchell Marsh has fallen prey to Indian extremism as he was clicked placing his foot on ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 trophy, after securing the greatest victory in one-day history.

The FIR was registered against Aussie hard hitting middle order batter in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. It was registered on the complaint of activist Pandit Keshav, who accused Marsh of hurting his feelings.

The complainant sent a copy of the FIR to Indian Prime Minister Modi, arguing that the Australian player shouldn’t be permitted to play cricket in India.

The all-rounder has been booked on charges of disrespecting ICC World Cup 2023 trophy as he shared a picture portraying him sitting on a chair with World Cup trophy under his legs.

Indian cricket-mad fans, who were disappointed after final of leading ICC event, harshly attacked Marsh for his action of allegedly disrespecting the game and the trophy.

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami was also among critics who responded to Marsh’s antics by saying he was extremely unhappy with his gesture. Shami called it wrong to keep a foot on the trophy that all teams compete for worldwide and that you want to hold above your head.

Earlier, a complaint was filed to ICC against Pakistan's wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan for offering prayer on the ground and voicing support for Gaza.