Saim Ayub’s ankle injury not severe, advised six weeks rest

Good news has emerged regarding the health of national team batsman Saim Ayub, who suffered a serious ankle injury during the match against South Africa.

Saim Ayub is currently in London for treatment, accompanied by assistant coach Azhar Mahmood. Today, he had a consultation with a specialist sports orthopedist.

Dr Lucky Jeyaseelan, after reviewing Saim Ayub’s tests and reports, confirmed that the ankle injury has not caused any significant damage.

Saim Ayub shared after the meeting that, according to the doctors, his ankle has not been seriously harmed by the injury and the situation is now normal. He also mentioned that the doctor allowed him to put weight on the injured foot.

However, the doctor advised Saim Ayub to rest completely for six weeks, and a panel of doctors will make a decision about his future course of treatment after reviewing further reports and X-rays.