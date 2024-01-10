Search

Sports

Babar Azam slides to eighth position in latest ICC Test rankings

Web Desk
05:31 PM | 10 Jan, 2024
Babar Azam slides to eighth position in latest ICC Test rankings

DUBAI – Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has moved up to the sixth position in the ICC Test rankings while Pakistan’s former skipper Babar Azam's poor form pushed him to the eighth place.

As per the latest ICC Test batters' rankings, New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson holds the top position with 864 rating points, while England's Joe Root stands at the second position with 859 points.

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, who displayed excellent gameplay in the three Test matches against Pakistan, are positioned at third and fourth places, respectively. Similarly, Virat Kohli, after struggling against South Africa, has landed at the sixth position, pushing Babar Azam behind him, who now stands at the eighth position with 768 rating points.

In the first innings of the Sydney Test, Mohammad Rizwan's remarkable innings of 88 runs marked a significant leap for him as he gained ten positions, securing the 17th rank with 668 rating points. Meanwhile, Saud Shakeel moved to the 14th position with 693 rating points.

On the other hand, in the bowling arena, Aamir Jamal's exceptional performance in the debut series led to a rise of 12 positions for him, now securing the 45th rank in his career-best performance. Shahin Afridi holds the 12th position with 733 rating points.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

09:18 AM | 6 Jan, 2024

Australia beat Pakistan by eight wickets in Sydney Test to complete ...

10:47 PM | 5 Jan, 2024

David Warner reunited with missing Test caps after days of searching

09:56 PM | 5 Jan, 2024

Official ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match schedule

12:08 PM | 5 Jan, 2024

Sydney Test: Australia dismantle Pakistan’s top-order after own ...

08:20 PM | 4 Jan, 2024

India wins shortest ever test against South Africa in only 642 balls

09:40 AM | 4 Jan, 2024

PAKvAUS Australia at 116-2 as rain spoils day two of final Pakistan ...

Sports

10:30 PM | 9 Jan, 2024

Which TV channel will broadcast PSL 9 matches?

12:18 PM | 8 Jan, 2024

Mohammad Rizwan named Pakistan's vice-captain for New Zealand T20I ...

08:10 PM | 8 Jan, 2024

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan secures parliament seat

01:37 PM | 8 Jan, 2024

Grant Bradburn steps down as high-performance coach

02:33 PM | 8 Jan, 2024

Saad Habib emerges as National Junior Golf Champion for 2024

05:06 PM | 9 Jan, 2024

Indian player Mohammad Shami conferred with Arjuna Award

Advertisement

Latest

05:46 PM | 10 Jan, 2024

Punjab extends winter vacation for schools, postpones exams amid severe cold weather

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 10 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 10th January 2024

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 10 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains largely stable against dollar and other currencies in the open market on Wednesday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the middle of week, US dollar was quoted at 280.8 for buying and 283.55 for selling.

Euro stands at 308.5 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.7.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 10 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.8 283.55
Euro EUR 308.5 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.5 360.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189.5 191.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.63 756.63
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.53 39.93
Danish Krone DKK 41.3 41.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.06 36.41
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 2.12 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.08 925.08
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.53 61.13
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.89 177.89
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.33 27.63
Omani Riyal OMR 731.38 739.38
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.37 78.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 332.42 334.92
Thai Bhat THB 8.2 8.35

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates up in Pakistan; Check today gold price for 10 Jan 2024

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed upward trajectory in Pakistani market on Wednesday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 10 January 2024

The single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs216,400, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs185,528.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat gold stands at Rs201,800, 21 karat rate at Rs192,600 and each told of 18k gold at Rs. 165,075.

In the international market, the price of yellow metal moved up by $2.43 to settle at $2,028 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: