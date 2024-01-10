Babar Azam slides to eighth position in latest ICC Test rankings

DUBAI – Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has moved up to the sixth position in the ICC Test rankings while Pakistan’s former skipper Babar Azam's poor form pushed him to the eighth place.



As per the latest ICC Test batters' rankings, New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson holds the top position with 864 rating points, while England's Joe Root stands at the second position with 859 points.

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, who displayed excellent gameplay in the three Test matches against Pakistan, are positioned at third and fourth places, respectively. Similarly, Virat Kohli, after struggling against South Africa, has landed at the sixth position, pushing Babar Azam behind him, who now stands at the eighth position with 768 rating points.

In the first innings of the Sydney Test, Mohammad Rizwan's remarkable innings of 88 runs marked a significant leap for him as he gained ten positions, securing the 17th rank with 668 rating points. Meanwhile, Saud Shakeel moved to the 14th position with 693 rating points.

On the other hand, in the bowling arena, Aamir Jamal's exceptional performance in the debut series led to a rise of 12 positions for him, now securing the 45th rank in his career-best performance. Shahin Afridi holds the 12th position with 733 rating points.