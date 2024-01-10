Punjab extends winter vacation for schools, postpones exams amid severe cold weather

LAHORE – Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has declared a one-week suspension of classes for students in grade one and below due to the ongoing severe cold wave in the province.

During an emergency meeting at Lahore’s Children’s Hospital, Naqvi highlighted the government's decision to postpone exams for grades 1-10 following the unfortunate deaths of 36 children due to pneumonia.

Stating that eight out of 10 children are currently suffering from pneumonia, the chief minister directed schools to halt morning assemblies.

He emphasised the importance of keeping children with pneumonia away from school and urged for their vaccination, along with vaccinations for the elderly.

This decision follows the reopening of schools after winter vacations that began on December 18, 2023. To accommodate the weather, the provincial government previously adjusted school timings to start at 9:30 am from January 10 to January 22.

In response to persistent cold conditions, the Punjab School Education Department had extended the winter holidays of both public and private educational institutions until January 9.