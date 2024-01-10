Search

Salman Khan and Sunny Deol to share screen after 27 years

Web Desk
06:21 PM | 10 Jan, 2024
Salman Khan and Sunny Deol to share screen after 27 years
Source: Sunny Deol (Instagram)

Salman Khan, renowned for his close ties with the Deol Family, is set to make a special appearance in Sunny Deol's upcoming film, "Safar." Produced by Vishal Rana under the Enchelon Productions banner and directed by Shashank Udrapurkar, Safar's cast, slated for a 2024 release, remains undisclosed.

Sources describe "Safar" as a touching narrative that celebrates the enduring human spirit. The storyline follows the journeys of Deol and a young artist navigating challenges in their lives. When Sunny reached out to Salman for a cameo, the latter promptly agreed, recognizing the film's compelling narrative.

Salman Khan is scheduled for a two-day shoot for his cameo in "Safar." Filming is set to take place on January 12 and 13 at Mehboob Studios in Bandra, where Salman will portray himself in this production helmed by Vishal Rana.

According to insider information, Salman's character plays a pivotal role at an emotionally significant juncture in the film, influencing the arcs of the key protagonists. Salman is eagerly looking forward to collaborating with Deol on this project.

Both the actors last starred together in Jeet movie 27 years ago.

On the work front, Sunny is gearing up for other upcoming releases, including "Lahore: 1947," "Baap," and "Soorya." He also has plans to commence shooting for "Border 2" towards the end of 2024.

Khan, who recently starred in "Tiger 3" alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, is expected to begin shooting with Shah Rukh Khan for the eagerly anticipated "Tiger Vs Pathaan."



