Hareem Shah gets protection from court following death threats

TikToker and Pakistan's controversy queen Hareem Shah has been granted protection by the court after she approached the Sindh High Court seeking security for her protection.

According to the report, a hearing on Shah's security application was held in the Sindh High Court today. A single-member bench led by Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar heard her plea.

The TikToker's lawyer pleaded that Shah felt security concerns in two separate incidents. The lawyer stated that the petitioner had received threats through unknown calls and social media accounts.

Moreover, Shah's lawyer said that Hareem has been chased and threatened and a letter has been written to the Chief Secretary asking the court to provide security to her in view of security concerns.

On which, the court ordered the Chief Secretary to provide security to Hareem Shah and approved the request.

Last week, the high court had approved the protective bail of Shah for seven days in regard to the arrest by federal investigators in a money laundering case. Hareem's lawyer maintained that she had returned to her homeland and was willing to join the FIA inquiry.

Hareem came under the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) radar earlier this year for allegations of money-laundering after she went viral on TikTok again for posting a video clip of herself holding large stacks of foreign currency.