TikToker Hareem Shah approaches SHC for security after receiving ‘death threats’
Share
KARACHI – Tiktok controversy queen Hareem Shah has approached the Sindh High Court seeking security for her protection.
Days after arrival in her homeland, the social media sensation reached the high court accompanied by her husband Bilal Shah – who also made headlines with Hareem.
Hareem's legal counsel apprised the judge that his client Fizza Hussain aka Hareem Shah has been receiving threats on her social media accounts.
The petitioner also named the Sindh top cop, Home Department, and others as respondents to the case.
Reports in the media suggest that a single-member bench of Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar will hear the plea.
Last week, Sindh High Court approved the protective bail of Shah for seven days in regard to the arrest by federal investigators in a money laundering case. Hareem's lawyer maintained that she returned to her homeland and willing to join the FIA inquiry.
Will Hareem Shah be arrested on arrival in ... 06:40 PM | 29 Sep, 2022
Tiktok controversy queen Hareem Shah is returning to Pakistan on October 3 but she fears that the Federal Investigation ...
Earlier this year, the country’s apex investigation agency started a money laundering inquiry against the scandal queen after she shared a video in which she can be seen sitting with stacks of foreign currency.
- Twitter in uproar over Aftab Iqbal’s remarks about Babar Azam03:17 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- TikToker Hareem Shah approaches SHC for security after receiving ...02:50 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Lt Gen (r) Omar Mahmood Hayat appointed Unity Foods Limited Chairman ...02:26 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan’s star batter Mohammad Rizwan named ICC player of the month01:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar to provide security during ...01:22 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Adnan Siddiqui plays 'Kesariya' instrumental on flute09:59 PM | 9 Oct, 2022
- Celebrities spend holy month of Rabi al-Awwal in Makkah and Madinah11:45 PM | 9 Oct, 2022
- Arabic-dubbed The Legend of Maula Jatt to be released in Saudi ...11:25 PM | 9 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022