Transgender candidate Nayab Ali allowed to contest elections 

ISLAMABAD – The Election Tribunal of the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday granted permission for transgender candidate Nayab Ali to participate in the 2024 elections.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir delivered the verdict following appeals challenging Ali’s nomination papers. He emphasized that contesting elections is a fundamental right for every citizen.

During the hearing on January 8, court assistants highlighted that both the Constitution and the Election Act do not bar transgender individuals from engaging in electoral processes, affirming their eligibility.

Additionally, they noted that the Sharia Court did not oppose transgender participation in elections.

However, the court assistants pointed out that limitations on transgender participation might raise concerns if they were contesting for reserved seats for women in the elections.