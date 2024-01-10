Transgender candidate Nayab Ali allowed to contest elections 

ISLAMABAD – The Election Tribunal of the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday granted permission for transgender candidate Nayab Ali to participate in the 2024 elections.
Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir delivered the verdict following appeals challenging Ali’s nomination papers. He emphasized that contesting elections is a fundamental right for every citizen.
During the hearing on January 8, court assistants highlighted that both the Constitution and the Election Act do not bar transgender individuals from engaging in electoral processes, affirming their eligibility.
Additionally, they noted that the Sharia Court did not oppose transgender participation in elections.
However, the court assistants pointed out that limitations on transgender participation might raise concerns if they were contesting for reserved seats for women in the elections.
Pakistani currency remains largely stable against dollar and other currencies in the open market on Wednesday.
In the middle of week, US dollar was quoted at 280.8 for buying and 283.55 for selling.
Euro stands at 308.5 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.8
|283.55
|Euro
|EUR
|308.5
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.7
|75.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.5
|191.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.63
|756.63
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.53
|39.93
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.3
|41.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.06
|36.41
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.12
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.08
|925.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.53
|61.13
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.89
|177.89
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.33
|27.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.38
|739.38
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.37
|78.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|332.42
|334.92
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.2
|8.35
KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed upward trajectory in Pakistani market on Wednesday.
The single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs216,400, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs185,528.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat gold stands at Rs201,800, 21 karat rate at Rs192,600 and each told of 18k gold at Rs. 165,075.
In the international market, the price of yellow metal moved up by $2.43 to settle at $2,028 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
