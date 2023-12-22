Transgender person files nomination papers to contest election 2024 from Islamabad 

ISLAMABAD – A transgender person from federal capital city of Islamabad has submitted nomination papers with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to contest upcoming general elections.

Transgender Nayab Ali aims to contest polls from National Assembly constituency 47. Nayab is second transgender person to submit nomination papers for the elections 2024 so far.

A day earlier, Sobia Khan from Peshawar filed nomination papers for the provincial assembly seat from constituency PK-81.

Running her campaign as an independent candidate, Khan expressed her utmost desire to work for the rights of the marginalized transgender community, women, and children if she wins the elections.

Talking to media portals after filing her nomination paper, Khan said she wishes to advocate for transgenders’ rights, challenge societal norms that underestimate their potential contributions to the society.

Possessing Bachelor’s degree, Khan holds the distinction of being the first transgender radio jockey in the province.

The general elections are set to be held on February 8 next year across the country after Supreme Court orders.

Previously in 2018 a transgender named Maria, birth name Alamgir, contested from Mansehra, KP, in the general election as an independent candidate. Maria secured 536 votes, more than women candidates in the elections.