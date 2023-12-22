Gold worth over Rs12 million stolen from Lal Shahbaz Qalandar 

HYDERABAD – Gold worth more than Rs12 million was stolen from the shrine of revered Sufi Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Pakistan’s Sindh province of Sehwan town, it emerged on Friday.

Reports said the gold, which was donated by people, was theft during a period of one month. Taking notice of the incident, Caretaker Minister Umar Somroo suspended the manager of shrine and directed authorities to register case against him.

An official told media that the managed identified as Zubair Baloch has confessed to the crime in front an inquiry committee.

The minister has ordered the department concerned to stop the salary and pension of the suspect. He has asked the anti-corruption department to recover the stolen gold from the shrine.

He also announced launching investigation against managers of all shrines in the province.