Karachi man sentenced to 9 years for circulating explicit photos of TikTok star

In a landmark decision, the Judicial Magistrate East in Karachi has sentenced a man to nine years in prison for circulating explicit photos of a female TikTok star, marking a significant ruling in the realm of cybercrime and privacy violations.

The accused, Altaf Ali, was found guilty of damaging the dignity of the TikTok star by sharing explicit images of her, which he had obtained under highly deceitful circumstances. The court also imposed a fine of 60,000 rupees on Ali, with the ruling specifying that failure to pay the fine would result in additional punishment.

The case came to light when the plaintiff, a prominent TikTok star, lodged a complaint with the FIA Cyber Crime Circle. According to her statement, Ali had invited her and her mother to his home under the pretext of a professional project. During the visit, he allegedly drugged their drinks, causing them both to lose consciousness. Upon regaining awareness, the TikToker and her mother discovered that explicit photos of them had been captured and were stored on Ali’s phone. These images were subsequently shared with others, prompting the victim to seek justice.

The prosecution successfully proved the charges against Ali, leading to his conviction under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). The court's verdict is seen as a stern warning against the misuse of digital platforms to exploit and harm others.

This ruling not only highlights the importance of digital privacy but also serves as a crucial reminder of the legal consequences that accompany cybercrimes. The decision has been widely welcomed as a step forward in protecting individuals, especially women, from such invasive acts.