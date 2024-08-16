Search

Karachi man sentenced to 9 years for circulating explicit photos of TikTok star

04:49 PM | 16 Aug, 2024
In a landmark decision, the Judicial Magistrate East in Karachi has sentenced a man to nine years in prison for circulating explicit photos of a female TikTok star, marking a significant ruling in the realm of cybercrime and privacy violations.

The accused, Altaf Ali, was found guilty of damaging the dignity of the TikTok star by sharing explicit images of her, which he had obtained under highly deceitful circumstances. The court also imposed a fine of 60,000 rupees on Ali, with the ruling specifying that failure to pay the fine would result in additional punishment.

The case came to light when the plaintiff, a prominent TikTok star, lodged a complaint with the FIA Cyber Crime Circle. According to her statement, Ali had invited her and her mother to his home under the pretext of a professional project. During the visit, he allegedly drugged their drinks, causing them both to lose consciousness. Upon regaining awareness, the TikToker and her mother discovered that explicit photos of them had been captured and were stored on Ali’s phone. These images were subsequently shared with others, prompting the victim to seek justice.

The prosecution successfully proved the charges against Ali, leading to his conviction under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). The court's verdict is seen as a stern warning against the misuse of digital platforms to exploit and harm others.

This ruling not only highlights the importance of digital privacy but also serves as a crucial reminder of the legal consequences that accompany cybercrimes. The decision has been widely welcomed as a step forward in protecting individuals, especially women, from such invasive acts.

Gold & Silver

02:56 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Gold registers recovery in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 16 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 16, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.

British Pound rate stayed at 357.8 for buying, and 360 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.9.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.2 280.5
Euro EUR 303.7 305.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.8 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.9 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 183.8 187.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.1 743.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.8 207.15
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.35 910.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 728.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.5 324.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

