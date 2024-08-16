Former IG Punjab Prisons arrested over links with Faiz Hameed

LAHORE – Former Inspector General of Prisons Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig was arrested over alleged links with former spymaster Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, who is facing court martial proceedings.

Reports said the former top official was taken into custody on night between Wednesday and Thursday from a government accommodation in Shadman area of Lahore.

Saleem Baig served as IG Prisons for five years in Punjab and he retired from the post in October 2022.

The development comes a day after the three retired officers were also taken in military custody in connection with the Field General Court Martial proceedings of former ISI chief Lt Gen retired Faiz Hameed.

The development was confirmed by the Inter Services Public Relations in a statement.

“In connection with the FGCM proceedings of Lt Gen (Retd) Faiz Hameed, three retired officers are also in military custody for their actions prejudicial to military discipline,” read the statement.

Further investigations of certain retired officers and their accomplices for fomenting instability at the behest of and in collusion with vested political interests are continuing, it added.

Brigadier retired Ghaffar, brigadier retired Naeem and Colonel retired Asim have reportedly been arrested.

On August 12, the process of Field General Court Marital was initiated against former ISI chief Lt Gen retired Faiz Hameed after taking him into military custody in the Top City case.