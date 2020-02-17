7 killed in Quetta's Shara-e-Iqbal road blast
QUETTA - At least seven people were killed and fifteen injured after a blast took place at the city's Shara-e-Iqbal Road on Monday.
Four dead, several injured, in bomb #blast in #Quetta. Police may have been the prime target.#Balochistan pic.twitter.com/ntJglUZLtH— Asim Ahmed khan (@AsimKhanjourno) February 17, 2020
Two policemen among 8 killed in #Quetta blast as per @AsimKhanjourno. #Balochistan #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/zRumvLizCG— ????☠️ FJ ????☠️ (@Natsecjeff) February 17, 2020
Local police confirmed that the blast damaged nearby building and vehicles. Police and security forces cordoned off the area and are conducting an investigation into the incident.
Bomb Blast in the capital city #Quetta of #Pakistan occupied #Balochistan near press club adalat road. pic.twitter.com/vSke4Yzks9— Wendigo (@Being_Wendigo1) February 17, 2020
The blast took place as a demonstration was ongoing near the press club. Security personnel have cordoned off the area and are conducting a search operation. Officials added that the nature of the blast has not yet been ascertained.
