7 killed in Quetta's Shara-e-Iqbal road blast
05:49 PM | 17 Feb, 2020
QUETTA -  At least seven people were killed and fifteen injured after a blast took place at the city's Shara-e-Iqbal Road on Monday. 

Local police confirmed that the blast damaged nearby building and vehicles. Police and security forces cordoned off the area and are conducting an investigation into the incident.  

 The blast took place as a demonstration was ongoing near the press club. Security personnel have cordoned off the area and are conducting a search operation. Officials added that the nature of the blast has not yet been ascertained.

More info to follow...

TOP LISTS

