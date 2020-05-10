Punjab issues advisory for home quarantine of COVID-19 patients
Web Desk
11:47 AM | 10 May, 2020
Punjab issues advisory for home quarantine of COVID-19 patients
Share

LAHORE - Punjab government has issued advisory for home isolation of patients suffering from coronavirus symptoms.

According to details, a special home isolation committee will be formed for coronavirus patients while deputy commissioner of the district will nominate the members and the assistant commissioner will supervise the team of district home isolation.

Sub-committees at rural and urban levels will also be established according to the advisory.

The constituted teams will give permission to identify family members as well as the size of the home to quarantine only those suffering from minor symptoms of coronavirus.

On Saturday, the Punjab government had developed a mobile application to indicate bed occupancy and availability of ventilators in each and every hospital of the province.

The application would help the officials of Rescue 1122 track the beds and ventilators’ availability in every district of the province, 

More From This Category
Punjab issues advisory for home quarantine of ...
11:47 AM | 10 May, 2020
Sindh CM summons traders for negotiation over ...
11:06 AM | 10 May, 2020
Women, children among five of a family drown in ...
09:39 AM | 10 May, 2020
Punjab Govt extends partial lockdown till May 31
08:59 AM | 10 May, 2020
305 stranded Pakistanis return home via Torkham
11:10 PM | 9 May, 2020
Treat COVID-19 patients with utmost care, PM ...
10:06 PM | 9 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
This girl just proposed Farooq Sattar in a live chat show – VIDEO
06:11 PM | 9 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr