Punjab issues advisory for home quarantine of COVID-19 patients

LAHORE - Punjab government has issued advisory for home isolation of patients suffering from coronavirus symptoms.

According to details, a special home isolation committee will be formed for coronavirus patients while deputy commissioner of the district will nominate the members and the assistant commissioner will supervise the team of district home isolation.

Sub-committees at rural and urban levels will also be established according to the advisory.

The constituted teams will give permission to identify family members as well as the size of the home to quarantine only those suffering from minor symptoms of coronavirus.

On Saturday, the Punjab government had developed a mobile application to indicate bed occupancy and availability of ventilators in each and every hospital of the province.

The application would help the officials of Rescue 1122 track the beds and ventilators’ availability in every district of the province,