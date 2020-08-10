Afghan refugees voluntary repatriation restart today
ISLAMABAD - The voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Afghanistan will restart on Monday, reports Radio Pakistan.

A spokesman of UNHCR Qaiser Afridi told Radio Pakistan's Peshawar Correspondent that a repatriation center has been set up at Azakhel district Nowshera to register refugees who want to go back to Afghanistan.

The spokesman said the facility to register refugees at the center will be open only on Monday and Tuesday.

