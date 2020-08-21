Punjab issues new timings for business centers, entities amid Covid-19
12:49 PM | 21 Aug, 2020
LAHORE –All business centers and entities will remain open from 8 am to 10 pm in the Punjab province.
Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat chaired a meeting, held on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in Lahore, which decided that that clinics, pharmacy and grocery stores will be exempted from these timings.
The meeting also decided SOPs that wearing mask in bazaars and markets will be compulsory.
