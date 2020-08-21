Punjab issues new timings for business centers, entities amid Covid-19
Web Desk
12:49 PM | 21 Aug, 2020
Punjab issues new timings for business centers, entities amid Covid-19
Share

LAHORE –All business centers and entities will remain open from 8 am to 10 pm in the Punjab province.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat chaired a meeting, held on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in Lahore, which decided that that clinics, pharmacy and grocery stores will be exempted from these timings.

The meeting also decided SOPs that wearing mask in bazaars and markets will be compulsory.

More From This Category
New gas assets discovered in Ghotki
10:47 AM | 22 Aug, 2020
Speedy completion of CPEC Phase-II Pakistan’s ...
10:09 AM | 22 Aug, 2020
ECC allows to import 200,000 tonnes of wheat
09:32 AM | 22 Aug, 2020
CPEC to vigorously promote Pak-China cooperation, ...
08:43 AM | 22 Aug, 2020
Pakistan’s UN envoy Munir urges world to ...
11:52 PM | 21 Aug, 2020
PTI govt vows to exercise all legal options to ...
11:40 PM | 21 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shahid Afridi to restore KP public library with help of his foundation
05:16 PM | 21 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr