The journey to a better world as always has to start with ones own self: Mansha Pasha

Pakistani actor Mansha Pasha, on social media, has called out people who conveniently make others feel guilty about being privileged without realising their own.

She took to Twitter, saying, "I've seen more privileged perspectives on twitter by the people calling out privilege than anywhere else.”

are and to ask yourself how easy is it for you to have the values you claim to have?

Always imp questions to ask oneself. The journey to a better world as always has to start with ones ownself. — Mansha Pasha (@manshapasha) August 20, 2020

The Laal Kabootar star further added that one should be concerned about themselves before pointing fingers at others.

"It's so important to actually put your money where your mouth is and that really starts by checking yourself, where you grew up, studied,” she said.

"Can it be that certain value systems are also linked to privilege? Always important questions to ask oneself. The journey to a better world as always has to start with ones own self," concluded Pasha.

