Kiara Advani raises temperature with new sizzling pictures

Bollywood luminary Kiara Advani dazzled in the spotlight at the illustrious Diwali celebration hosted by Manish Malhotra. Displaying her captivating traditional charm, she graced the event in a resplendent golden lehenga, seamlessly merging classic elegance with a contemporary allure that turned heads throughout the star-studded gathering.

The Indian icon, celebrated for her flawless fashion sensibilities, donned a luxurious velvet lehenga that radiated opulence. The Queen Anne silhouette of the deep-neck blouse imparted a regal touch, while the lehenga itself boasted vibrant detailing along the hemline, infusing her festive ensemble with a lively burst of colour.

Her sartorial choices extended beyond her outfit, as she adorned her Diwali look with a statement choker, elevating the glamour quotient of her appearance. Complementing her overall style, the minimal yet striking makeup allowed the golden lehenga to rightfully claim the centre stage.



Fans flocked to the comment section and showered the actress with compliments.

On the work front, Advani has carved a niche for herself with her remarkable acting prowess. While her journey commenced with the comedy film "Fugly" in 2014, it was her portrayal of MS Dhoni’s wife in the sports biopic "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story" (2016) that catapulted her into the limelight. She has since graced the silver screen in blockbuster hits such as "Kabir Singh," "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2," and more.

She tied the knot with fellow actor Siddharth Malhotra earlier this year.