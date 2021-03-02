Ali Kazmi’s Funny Boy makes it to the Oscars
Pakistani actor Ali Kazmi is overjoyed after discovering that his film Funny Boy has landed amongst the 366 films eligible for Best Picture at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Amongst the 366 feature films considered eligible for the Best Picture category at the Oscars this year, Kazmi’s Canadian film is also on the list, reported the Hollywood Reporter.

Funny Boy  is an adaptation of Shyam Selvadurai’s Sri Lanka-set coming-of-age novel, with the same title. With a star-studded cast including Ingram, Nimmi Harasgama, Ali Kazmi, Agam Darshi, Seema Biswas, Rehan Mudannayake and Shivantha Wijesinha, the film is a cinematic treat. It is currently available on Netflix.

Five to 10 best picture nominees will be revealed by the Academy for which the voting will begin from March 5 till March 10. The final nominees will be announced on March 15.

Amidst the celebration, the Jackson Height star took to his Instagram handle as he shared a beautiful picture and penned down a gratitude note.

“What an honour and what a list to be included in! My name is right above Mathew McConaughey, so all right, all right, all right – my job is done. Our film is available on Netflix and CBC Gem!"

Further, the 39-year-old added, “Funny boy family what a journey it has been! Eternal Thank you to the amazing creative forces, the superhuman cast and crew behind it and thank you to The Academy for the recognition! Best of luck to all!” 

Earlier, Deadline had reported that the Deepa Mehta-directorial was considered for the foreign films category at the Oscars but was rejected over the abundance of English dialogue. Therefore, it was then forwarded for general entry categories like Best Picture, as per a Telefilm representative.

