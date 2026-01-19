Was Punjab’s ‘One-Dish’ Law violated at Junaid Safdar’s high-profile Walima?

JATI UMRAH — Punjab government enforced “one-dish” rule strictly to curb extravagance, enforced with stern warnings and real consequences. Across the regions, officials were told to crack down hard, with weddings and events must serve only a single dish, and anyone caught violating the rule would face legal action.

Social media is in uproar after claims surfaced that Punjab’s controversial “one-dish” policy may have been ignored or selectively enforced at the walima of Junaid Safdar, son of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

While some viral clips suggest the policy was followed, others show multiple dishes served on lavish tables, sparking accusations that the law applies only to the poor and not to the powerful.

One clip, shared by journalist Murtaza Ali Shah, claims guests were served Pulao, Mutton Qorma, Gulab Jamun and Gajar ka Halwa. However, another viral clip shows tables laden with a variety of dishes, prompting public outrage. “Why was the one-dish policy not enforced here?, social media users questioned.

Claims Of Lavish Feast

Basharat Raja, and others shared content on social media, claiming that guests were served Soup, Chicken Tempura, Desi Chicken, Amritsari Mutton Pulao, Fish and Gajar ka Halwa prepared in Desi Ghee.

جنید صفدر اعوان کے ولیمہ میں مہمانوں کی تواضع سوپ، چکن ٹمپورہ ، دیسی مرغ، امرتسری مٹن پلاؤ،مچھلی اور دیسی گھی سے تیار گاجر کے حلوے سے کی گئی

سماء نیوز — Basharat Raja (@BasharatRaja786) January 18, 2026

Journalist Zafar Naqvi questioned the selective enforcement, saying “The one-dish law is being implemented across Punjab. Many people have had their cooked food confiscated by police. But was this law enforced at Junaid Safdar’s walima?” He added that attendees claim the policy was blatantly violated, raising the question “Is the law only meant for the poor?”

Walima at Jati Umra, Raiwind was attended by Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Asim Munir and other leading political and social figures.

This controversy comes after Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif instructed all commissioners and deputy commissioners to strictly enforce the one-dish policy at weddings and events and take legal action against violators.