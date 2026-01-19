Gul Plaza tragedy: Rescue authorities release lit of dead, injured

KARACHI – The devastating fire that broke out on Saturday night at the Gul Plaza shopping mall on MA Jinnah Road in Karachi has been largely brought under control.

However, the blaze caused significant damage, collapsing two parts of the building. Rescue teams have recovered four more bodies, bringing the total death toll to 14, including a firefighter. At least 60 individuals remain missing.

Rescue authorities have released a list of the deceased and injured. Among the confirmed dead are Kashif (40), Faraz (55), Muhammad Amir (30), and Furqan (25), with other unidentified victims.

Injured individuals include Hasib (25), Waseem (20), Daniyal (20), Sadiq (35), Hamza (22), Rahim (25), Fahad (20), Jawad (18), Ayaan (25), Abdullah (20), Usman (20), Fahad (47), Zain (23), and Nadir (50).

Rescue officials confirmed that several victims are in critical condition, and the identification process is ongoing. Rescue teams are still on the scene, conducting search and rescue operations.