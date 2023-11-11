Pakistan reports another polio case in Karachi

KARACHI – Pakistan has reported the fifth polio case of this year as the health authorities detected a case in the country’s southern port city of Karachi.
A 31-month-old child has been diagnosed with the polio disease in Gajru union council of Karachi East, reports said.
A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said the fourth polio case of this year was also reported in the same union council.
He said that the polio virus attacked the children with weak immune system, adding that efforts were being made in collaboration with international partners to eradicate the crippling disease.
Polio is a highly infectious and debilitating disease that is usually spread through contaminated water or food. Invading the nervous system, the disease can cause total paralysis within hours.
The contagious virus thrived in the borderlands between Pakistan and Afghanistan where militants attacked and even killed anti-polio teams.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar, British Pound, Saudi Riyal and other currencies in the open market.
Today on Saturday, the local currency registered a marginal decline against the US dollar in the open market as its persistent fall continued for the last two weeks. The current price stands around 286.9 for buying and 289.65 for selling.
Euro rate also moved up slightly to 307.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling. British pound GBP stands at 353.5 for buying, and 257 for selling.
The UAE Dirham was quoted at 80, and Saudi Riyal stands at 76.85 for buying and 77.7 for selling.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.9
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.85
|77.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.95
|766.95
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.89
|41.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.49
|36.84
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.09
|933.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.21
|61.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.25
|171.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.17
|749.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.09
|26.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.92
|319.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
KARACHI – Gold prices saw an upward trend in the Pakistani market despite the price of bullion going down in international market.
On Saturday, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold was quoted at Rs213,000. The price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs182,610.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold is available at Rs196,165, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs187,250 whereas the price of 18k gold rate stands at Rs160,500 for each tola.
Internationally, the price of the bullion saw a big drop, and the current price hovers at $1,937 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Karachi
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Quetta
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Attock
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Multan
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
