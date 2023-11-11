Pakistan reports another polio case in Karachi

KARACHI – Pakistan has reported the fifth polio case of this year as the health authorities detected a case in the country’s southern port city of Karachi.

A 31-month-old child has been diagnosed with the polio disease in Gajru union council of Karachi East, reports said.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said the fourth polio case of this year was also reported in the same union council.

He said that the polio virus attacked the children with weak immune system, adding that efforts were being made in collaboration with international partners to eradicate the crippling disease.

Polio is a highly infectious and debilitating disease that is usually spread through contaminated water or food. Invading the nervous system, the disease can cause total paralysis within hours.

The contagious virus thrived in the borderlands between Pakistan and Afghanistan where militants attacked and even killed anti-polio teams.